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Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler targets Carling Knockout glory ahead of 'tough' TS Galaxy clash - 'We’ll put our best foot forward'

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The Glamour Boys are looking to put their continental disappointment behind them as they turn their attention to domestic silverware in the Carling Knockout. The utility man has emphasised the club's burning ambition to win a trophy this season as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

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Amakhosi seeking redemption

Kaizer Chiefs are currently navigating a difficult period following their painful exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking about the setback, Reeve Frosler expressed the squad's collective frustration at missing out on the group stages. "It’s disappointing falling out of the CAF competition. The guys did well to try and get back after the first leg in Zambia but it just wasn’t meant to be," the versatile defender explained to the club's internal media channels.

The focus now shifts entirely to domestic matters, where the Carling Black Label Knockout offers a direct route to silverware.

Challenging history against the Rockets

TS Galaxy have frequently proven to be a thorn in the side of the Soweto giants, a fact that Frosler is well aware of heading into Tuesday's encounter. The Rockets have a storied history of upsetting Chiefs in knockout football.

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"TS Galaxy have been a tough opponent for us in the last few games," Frosler admitted. "But it’s a cup competition and cup games are always different. We’ll look to put our best foot forward on Tuesday and try and go all the way in the Carling Cup. We have ambitions of wanting to win a trophy and this gives us an opportunity to try and do that."

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Da Cruz under mounting pressure

Head coach Fernando Da Cruz finds himself in the spotlight following a string of underwhelming results. Before the continental exit, Chiefs suffered three consecutive draws in the Betway Premiership, leading to questions regarding the team's direction.

A defeat on Tuesday would be disastrous for Da Cruz, especially with the high-stakes Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates looming on the horizon this Saturday. Frosler acknowledged that while the derby is significant, the team must remain professional and focus on the immediate task at hand to build necessary momentum.

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Building momentum for Soweto derby

"Obviously we’ve got the [Soweto] Derby coming up on the weekend as well, but our attention is on TS Galaxy now and we will use the game as preparation for Saturday," Frosler added.

The Mpumalanga-based outfit is also facing their own challenges, having endured a poor start to the season and undergoing technical changes.


Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)