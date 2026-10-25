TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi takes aim at Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Carling Knockout Cup showdown - 'They’ve never beaten us...'

The two sides have crossed paths twice before in major cup competitions, and on both occasions, it was the Mpumalanga-based outfit that emerged victorious.

This 100 percent knockout success rate has given Tim Sukazi plenty of reason to be optimistic as his team prepares to enter the lions' den once again. The chairman believes that history tends to repeat itself when these two specific teams meet in high-stakes knockout football.

"Exciting match. They've never beaten us, by the way, in a cup match. So, that's a starting point. Whether we are in the NFD or PSL [top-flight], as we speak, we are proud holders of one trophy, and we won it while we were in the NFD against Chiefs," said Sukazi, as per Soccer Laduma.

He was referencing the 2019 Nedbank Cup final where Galaxy, then a second-tier club, stunned Amakhosi in a result that remains one of the biggest shocks in South African football history.