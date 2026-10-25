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TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi takes aim at Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Carling Knockout Cup showdown - 'They’ve never beaten us...'
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Sukazi highlights historical dominance
The two sides have crossed paths twice before in major cup competitions, and on both occasions, it was the Mpumalanga-based outfit that emerged victorious.
This 100 percent knockout success rate has given Tim Sukazi plenty of reason to be optimistic as his team prepares to enter the lions' den once again. The chairman believes that history tends to repeat itself when these two specific teams meet in high-stakes knockout football.
"Exciting match. They've never beaten us, by the way, in a cup match. So, that's a starting point. Whether we are in the NFD or PSL [top-flight], as we speak, we are proud holders of one trophy, and we won it while we were in the NFD against Chiefs," said Sukazi, as per Soccer Laduma.
He was referencing the 2019 Nedbank Cup final where Galaxy, then a second-tier club, stunned Amakhosi in a result that remains one of the biggest shocks in South African football history.
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Defying the odds at Soccer City
The Rockets’ giant-killing reputation was further cemented in 2022 when they travelled to the FNB Stadium for a Nedbank Cup last-32 clash.
Reflecting on that previous success in Johannesburg, the chairman noted that the environment of the FNB Stadium does not intimidate his players.
"Indeed, we also met in the Nedbank Cup [in 2022], and we were able to beat them at Soccer City, and at that point in time, we were number last on the log.
"So, that makes it a very exciting game. We will be coming out there wanting to win this game," he added when discussing his side’s mindset.
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'We are going there to win'
While Amakhosi are under immense pressure to end their trophy drought, Sukazi is adamant that his team possesses the necessary self-belief to stand their ground.
"They are a big club, and they would want to win a cup. I think it's one of their written mandates: be it you are a coach or a player at Kaizer Chiefs, you should win a title.
"So, we are TS Galaxy, and we have our own levels of arrogance. We are going there to win. We are not going to Soccer City to come out as losers," the chairman asserted, making it clear that his squad is not merely showing up to participate.
Chasing Carling Knockout glory
The Carling Knockout presents a fresh opportunity for both teams to claim silverware early in the season, and Sukazi is fully focused on progress.
"We want to stay in the cup; we want to win the cup," Sukazi stated emphatically.
His words serve as a direct challenge to a Chiefs side that will be desperate to avoid a repeat of their past cup failures against Galaxy.
As the countdown to Tuesday night begins, all eyes will be on whether the Rockets can maintain their unbeaten cup streak or if Amakhosi can finally break their knockout hoodoo against Sukazi’s men.
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