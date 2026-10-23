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Kaizer Chiefs vs Red Arrows CAF Confederation Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Kaizer Chiefs
Red Arrows
CAF Confederations Cup
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen
S. Ndlovu
L. Maboe
W. Duba
R. Leaner
R. Frosler
B. Cross
S. Mthethwa
M. Vilakazi
P. Mmodi
F. Silva

GOAL brings you all the details as Amakhosi take on the Airmen at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The Glamour Boys are 1-0 down from the away leg and will need to up their performance levels if they hope to progress to the group stages of the competition.

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  • Moses Mabhida StadiumGetty Images

    Match information

    Competition:

    CAF Confederation Cup Qualifying

    Game:

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Red Arrows

    Date:

    23/10/26

    Kick-off:

    18:00

    Venue:

    Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban.


  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The first leg, where Arrows beat Chiefs 1-0 in Lusaka, was the very first time these two sides had met before so there is no other historic information on their upcoming clash.

    Red Arrows form: W D W W W

    The Airmen are in impressive early season form as Chiefs found out to their cost in the first leg. Defensively, they have a superb record having kept clean sheets in four of their five matches this season, with the only team to have managed a goal against them being Mutondo Stars on the opening day of the Zambia Super League season in a 3-1 win for the Lusaka-based side.

    Chiefs form: L D D D W

    Despite being unbeaten in the Premier Soccer League this season, the Amakhosi faithful expected better than five draws out of eight fixtures and being nine points off the summit. With the league title as good as gone already, continental and domestic cup competitions take on even more significance. But it is scoring goals where Chiefs have struggled and coming up against a resolute Arrows defence already 1-0 down on aggregate will be a real test of Fernando Da Cruz reign.

    Betting Odds:

    Home: 1.31

    Draw: 4.29

    Away: 8.94

  • Red Arrows team news

    Arrows head coach Chisi Mbewe was extremely bullish after the first leg, claiming that his side should have scored three or more goals at home and then giving the Zambian club an "8 out of 10" chance of progressing in the second leg.

    He should have a fully fit squad to choose from as no injuries or suspensions have been reported.



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  • Chiefs team news

    Coach Fernando Da Cruz is taking a battering from fans, pundits and local media after the loss in Lusaka that saw Chiefs muster just one shot on target the whole game. That, combined with their five draws out of eight matches in the league, and an early exit in the MTN8 cup competition, have seen calls for his sacking escalate.

    In the Frenchman's defence is that Chiefs have stumbled from one injury crisis to another. At different points in the nascent season he's had no fit strikers, right backs and centre midfielders.

    He will have to negotiate this tricky tie without midfielders Siphesihle Ndlovu and Adolf Mtasingwa, winger Langelihle Phili and experienced goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

    In the good news column, it is believed Lebohang Maboe has recovered sufficiently to stake his claim for a start.

    Kaizer Chiefs Possible XI: Leaner, Frosler, Ignacio, Moloisane, Cross, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi, Mmodi, Duba, Silva.



  • How to watch Chiefs vs Arrows - TV channels & live streams

    Streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App/SABC Plus

    SuperSport 202/SABC3



  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Useful links

    * CAF Confederation Cup

    * Premier Soccer League

    * Kaizer Chiefs team page

    * GOAL South Africa FB page