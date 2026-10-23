Kaizer Chiefs vs Red Arrows CAF Confederation Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

The first leg, where Arrows beat Chiefs 1-0 in Lusaka, was the very first time these two sides had met before so there is no other historic information on their upcoming clash.

Red Arrows form: W D W W W

The Airmen are in impressive early season form as Chiefs found out to their cost in the first leg. Defensively, they have a superb record having kept clean sheets in four of their five matches this season, with the only team to have managed a goal against them being Mutondo Stars on the opening day of the Zambia Super League season in a 3-1 win for the Lusaka-based side.

Chiefs form: L D D D W

Despite being unbeaten in the Premier Soccer League this season, the Amakhosi faithful expected better than five draws out of eight fixtures and being nine points off the summit. With the league title as good as gone already, continental and domestic cup competitions take on even more significance. But it is scoring goals where Chiefs have struggled and coming up against a resolute Arrows defence already 1-0 down on aggregate will be a real test of Fernando Da Cruz reign.

Betting Odds:

Home: 1.31

Draw: 4.29

Away: 8.94