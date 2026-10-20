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Kaizer Chiefs have '8 out of 10' chance of getting knocked out of CAF Confederation Cup by Red Arrows - 'We are very confident'
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Mbewe issues bold warning to Amakhosi
Kaizer Chiefs are facing a massive mountain to climb in their quest for continental glory after Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe suggested that his side are overwhelming favourites to progress.
"We are very confident. This is a competition; we shouldn’t give it away," Mbewe said, as quoted by KickOff.
"I think we’re in this competition to compete, and I think even coming into this game, we had planned."
Chances missed but confidence remains high
While a 1-0 lead is often considered a precarious score line in two-legged knockout football, Mbewe feels his side should have already put the tie out of reach.
"The goals that we actually wanted to score in this game were three goals.
"That’s what was our target, and I think you could even see the chances that we created," he added.
Arrows have already navigated one round of the tournament, having successfully eliminated FC Rouge from Madagascar 4-0 on aggregate to set up this mouth-watering clash with the PSL side.
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Zambian outfit eyes group stage spot
For Red Arrows, qualifying for the group stages would represent a significant achievement in their continental history.
The Zambian side has played fewer competitive matches than their rivals this term, but their fitness and sharp finishing in the first leg suggest they are peaking at exactly the right time to cause a major upset against one of Africa's most famous clubs.
Mbewe believes the destiny of the tie is now entirely within the control of his players.
"Again, it’s in our hands. It’s up to us to lose it or to win it.
"So we go there, we fight, and we ensure that we qualify for the group stage," the coach explained, highlighting the positive mentality within his camp as they prepare to defend their lead in Johannesburg.
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Quantifying the probability of an upset
When asked to put a figure on his team's likelihood of advancing to the next phase, Mbewe did not hesitate to place the odds heavily against Chiefs.
His confidence stems from the belief that his squad has the resilience to withstand the inevitable pressure that will come from the home crowd and the desperate Amakhosi players at the weekend.
"I can assure you that this time around, Red Arrows is qualifying for the group stage.
"On a scale of one to ten? I would say eight out of ten," Mbewe concluded.
He also noted his slight annoyance at the narrow margin of victory, stating, "We're only maybe disappointed on the part where we created a lot of chances but only managed to convert one goal."
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