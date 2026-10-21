Former Kaizer Chiefs star Thabiso Malatsi calls for radical changes at Naturena - ‘They should go for a local coach’

Kaizer Chiefs currently find themselves in a precarious position despite being one of the few teams still unbeaten in the league this season.

However, a solitary victory in their last six outings has seen them drop to fifth in the standings, trailing perennial rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. The lack of momentum has clearly frustrated the club's former midfielder, Thabiso Malatsi, who believes the team is moving in the wrong direction under the current setup.

"Ah these people are disappointing us; there is no progress, we're going backwards. I hear people are complaining about the management, but the management is not playing; it's the players," Malatsi told KickOff.

The frustration stems from a dull 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch and a worrying 1-0 defeat to Red Arrows in the CAF Confederation Cup, leaving their continental hopes hanging by a thread.

Malatsi, who was once a fan favourite at Naturena, believes the current crop of players is failing to respect the weight of the jersey. He suggests that the gulf in quality and passion between the current era and his playing days is evident.

"These people are not serious; they have to let them go, all of them. They are terrible; they are making the supporters angry. You know, when we were playing, supporters never used to get angry; they were always happy," he added.







