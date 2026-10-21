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Former Kaizer Chiefs star Thabiso Malatsi calls for radical changes at Naturena - ‘They should go for a local coach’
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A scathing review of Amakhosi progress
Kaizer Chiefs currently find themselves in a precarious position despite being one of the few teams still unbeaten in the league this season.
However, a solitary victory in their last six outings has seen them drop to fifth in the standings, trailing perennial rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. The lack of momentum has clearly frustrated the club's former midfielder, Thabiso Malatsi, who believes the team is moving in the wrong direction under the current setup.
"Ah these people are disappointing us; there is no progress, we're going backwards. I hear people are complaining about the management, but the management is not playing; it's the players," Malatsi told KickOff.
The frustration stems from a dull 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch and a worrying 1-0 defeat to Red Arrows in the CAF Confederation Cup, leaving their continental hopes hanging by a thread.
Malatsi, who was once a fan favourite at Naturena, believes the current crop of players is failing to respect the weight of the jersey. He suggests that the gulf in quality and passion between the current era and his playing days is evident.
"These people are not serious; they have to let them go, all of them. They are terrible; they are making the supporters angry. You know, when we were playing, supporters never used to get angry; they were always happy," he added.
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The case for a local managerial appointment
Following the tenure of Fernando Da Cruz, the debate over who should lead the Glamour Boys has intensified.
"These boys are bad man; I don't know what must happen, because now Pitso [Mosimane] is no longer there [in the market], and Benni [McCarthy] as well.
"I think Chiefs should go for a local coach to fix this team, because if you check, even the senior players at Chiefs these days, they are not leaders," Malatsi explained.
The midfielder believes that a domestic appointment could bridge the gap between the technical bench and the playing personnel.
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Addressing the leadership vacuum at Naturena
Beyond the coaching staff, Malatsi identified a significant lack of character within the dressing room.
He argues that the senior figures at the club are failing to provide the necessary guidance for the younger talents breaking into the first team.
According to the man, being a veteran involves more than just age; it requires the ability to inspire others when the chips are down.
"This thing could have been fixed if it was us. But you look at the team, who is the senior player there?
"They are just seniors by age; they don't have leadership, they don't motivate and encourage these (young) players that playing for this badge is not for everybody," the former star remarked.
This perceived lack of vocal presence on the pitch is often cited as a reason for Chiefs' inability to close out tight matches.
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A pessimistic outlook for the campaign
As the gap between Chiefs and the league leaders continues to widen, the optimism that surrounded the start of the season is quickly evaporating.
For many observers, the next few months will be crucial in determining whether the club can salvage their season or if another year of transition awaits the long-suffering Amakhosi faithful.
Malatsi is not convinced that a turnaround is imminent given the current trajectory of the squad's performances.
"I thought this season they were going to come good, but it looks like it's going to be worse this season," Malatsi concluded with a grim prediction.
With the club currently eight points behind second-placed Pirates, the pressure is mounting on everyone involved at Naturena to find a solution before the title race disappears from view entirely.
The demand for a local fix is likely to grow louder if results do not improve immediately.
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