Former Kaizer Chiefs star identifies Glody Lilepo replacement - 'He can compliment Asanele Velebayi very well'
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The search for attacking flair
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Daniel Matsau believes that Langelihle Phili is the only player who possesses the necessary attributes to replace Glody Lilepo.
The 21-year-old winger has become one of the most talked-about talents in the Premier Soccer League following a stellar breakout campaign with Stellenbosch.
His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Amakhosi reportedly keeping a close eye on his development ahead of the upcoming season.
Addressing the offensive concerns
Matsau, who knows exactly what it takes to lead the line for the Soweto giants, expressed his concerns regarding the team's current attacking output following their recent narrow victory over Scottland in the Toyota Cup.
"My only concern with the current Chiefs team is upfront; that's what I noticed yesterday [Sunday] during their 1-0 win over Scotland FC," Matsau told KickOff.
The former forward believes the solution lies in Phili's ability to create chances for others while maintaining a goal threat himself.
"They must do all they can to land Phili; he might help us.
"Our strikers are of a good quality; we just need people that will feed them balls.
"I was so impressed with Ethan Chisslett," he added.
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Replacing the quality of Lilepo
With Glody Lilepo reportedly set to depart, Chiefs are losing a significant creative outlet, but Matsau is confident that the 21-year-old can step into those shoes seamlessly.
"What I like about Phili is the fact that he can take on defenders. He can complement Asanele Velebayi very well," Matsau explained.
"Phili is just like Lilepo, who was so good in one-on-ones.
"If you lose quality such as Lilepo, you replace him with another quality.
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A goal-scoring threat from the wings
Beyond his creative abilities, Phili has proven himself to be a reliable finisher, a trait that Matsau considers vital for any modern winger at a top club.
"Just like Lilepo, Phili can also score goals.
"I'm really praying Chiefs manage to sign him," he concluded.
As the transfer window progresses, the pressure is mounting on the Soweto giants' hierarchy to secure the signatures of their primary targets, especially after new coach Fernando Da Cruz has called for attacking reinforcements.
Matsau’s public endorsement of Phili reflects a growing sentiment among former players and supporters that the club needs to invest in proven young talent.
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