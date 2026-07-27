Former Kaizer Chiefs star identifies Glody Lilepo replacement - 'He can compliment Asanele Velebayi very well'

Matsau, who knows exactly what it takes to lead the line for the Soweto giants, expressed his concerns regarding the team's current attacking output following their recent narrow victory over Scottland in the Toyota Cup.

"My only concern with the current Chiefs team is upfront; that's what I noticed yesterday [Sunday] during their 1-0 win over Scotland FC," Matsau told KickOff.

The former forward believes the solution lies in Phili's ability to create chances for others while maintaining a goal threat himself.

"They must do all they can to land Phili; he might help us.

"Our strikers are of a good quality; we just need people that will feed them balls.

"I was so impressed with Ethan Chisslett," he added.







