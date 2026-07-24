Fernando Da Cruz sets sights on new attacking options for Kaizer Chiefs - 'Now the next step is to work on the offensive part'

Fernando Da Cruz has high ambitions for his tenure at Kaizer Chiefs, and it begins with a tactical shift.

During his first official media engagement at Naturena Village, the Frenchman reflected on the progress made since his last spell at the club.

"If you compare the squad with two years ago, you can see that the team is now more complementary in terms of player profile," Da Cruz explained as per Sowetan.

"The defensive part is better. We have a good defensive structure, but now the next step is to work on the offensive part."



