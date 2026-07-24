Fernando Da Cruz sets sights on new attacking options for Kaizer Chiefs - 'Now the next step is to work on the offensive part'
Building on defensive foundations
Fernando Da Cruz has high ambitions for his tenure at Kaizer Chiefs, and it begins with a tactical shift.
During his first official media engagement at Naturena Village, the Frenchman reflected on the progress made since his last spell at the club.
"If you compare the squad with two years ago, you can see that the team is now more complementary in terms of player profile," Da Cruz explained as per Sowetan.
"The defensive part is better. We have a good defensive structure, but now the next step is to work on the offensive part."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Demanding tactical flexibility
the coach wants a squad capable of adapting to various opposition strategies, ensuring that Chiefs can dictate games regardless of the tactical hurdles placed in front of them.
The coach was very specific about the areas he wants to address within his attacking quartet.
"There are four positions in the offensive part — striker, two wingers and attacking midfielder — so we have good profiles on those positions at the moment," Da Cruz noted.
"But I’ve asked the management to have different profiles to be able to play different football and also adapt to different game plans of the opposition throughout the season."
The Toyota Cup test
The upcoming Toyota Cup clash against Zimbabwean side Scottland at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium serves as the final dress rehearsal before the competitive season kicks off.
Da Cruz views this fixture as a vital opportunity to gauge the fitness and readiness of his current crop of players.
The significance of the match extends beyond just tactical experimentation, as it represents the first chance for the new coaching staff to connect with the club's massive fanbase.
"It’s the last game of our preseason, the last step of our preseason, and it will also be the first meeting with our fans," Da Cruz stated.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Squad trimming and future departures
Chiefs' squad is set to undergo further changes before the start of the 2026/27 campaign, with Da Cruz admitting that difficult decisions still lie ahead.
Following the club's pre-season preparations, the Amakhosi coach revealed that the final assessment of his squad will come after their next outing, which will help determine which players remain part of his plans for the new season.
“We need to assess the squad because we will know after this game which player will be ready or not for the start of the season."
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