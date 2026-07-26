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Kaizer Chiefs vs Scottland FC, July 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Scottland FC: 'Mfundo Vilakazi is the new President; Management must get Fernando Da Cruz the players he wants; Pain went to Pirates is just a name'

Kaizer Chiefs
Scottland
T. Monyane
F. Da Cruz
M. Vilakazi
L. Maboe
Premier Soccer League
B. Petersen
T. Shumba
Club Friendlies

A new era officially got underway at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium as Amakhosi faithful turned out in numbers to watch the club's new head coach patrol the touchline for the first time. The packed venue witnessed an encouraging performance from the Soweto giants, as they lifted the pre-season trophy and built momentum ahead of what promises to be a demanding 2026/27 campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs edged Scottland FC 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Rustenburg to lift the Toyota Cup and round off their pre-season preparations on a winning note.

Amakhosi threatened early when Albert Manenji was booked for bringing down Thabiso Monyane just outside the box, earning the defender a yellow card in the opening exchanges.

Mfundo Vilakazi's resulting free-kick found Lebohang Maboe, whose effort was cleared by the visitors' defence.

Vilakazi then opened the scoring in the 16th minute, beating Talbert Shumba and firing home to give Chiefs the lead.

The Zimbabwean outfit tested Brandon Petersen on a few occasions, but the Glamour Boys captain stood firm between the posts to preserve Chiefs' 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

Fernando Da Cruz's side created several chances after the break but lacked the clinical edge to add to their solitary goal, ultimately settling for a 1-0 victory.

GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the win.

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  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    More game time for Vilakazi

    Vilakazi the new President lol - Sinovuyo Fani

    Chiefs is missing out on this boy....game time please - sodiza_info



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  • Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Pain landed in Orlando

    Pain went to Pirates is just a name 😭 - Mbongiseni Ntimane

    Pain straight to Mukoko victim - Ma Di Nangwe


  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Buy Fernando Da Cruz the players he wants

    Management must get Da Cruz the players he wants; otherwise it's gonna be a long, long season 🤞 Remember Scottland is using their B team - Tebza Lecious


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  • Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    Asanele Velebayi is cooking!

    Looks like we'll eat nicely from Velebayi this season 🙌🏿 - Skhumbuzo_Shabs


  • Kaizer Chiefs preseason vs Elche

    A lot of work needs to be done

    Still can't string five passes in a row🤦🏿‍♂️ A lot of work still needs to be done - LEFIKA08

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, September 2025Backpage

    Chiefs fans support their team

    Royal Bafokeng is almost packed, I love how Kaizer Chiefs fans support their team when the season starts after hiring a new coach 😂😂😂😂 - mr_shimmy

    Chiefs fans love their football Club, just look at this attendance man - SbuMasang


Premier Soccer League
Kruger United crest
Kruger United
KUN
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC