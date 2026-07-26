Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Scottland FC: 'Mfundo Vilakazi is the new President; Management must get Fernando Da Cruz the players he wants; Pain went to Pirates is just a name'

Kaizer Chiefs edged Scottland FC 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Rustenburg to lift the Toyota Cup and round off their pre-season preparations on a winning note.

Amakhosi threatened early when Albert Manenji was booked for bringing down Thabiso Monyane just outside the box, earning the defender a yellow card in the opening exchanges.

Mfundo Vilakazi's resulting free-kick found Lebohang Maboe, whose effort was cleared by the visitors' defence.

Vilakazi then opened the scoring in the 16th minute, beating Talbert Shumba and firing home to give Chiefs the lead.

The Zimbabwean outfit tested Brandon Petersen on a few occasions, but the Glamour Boys captain stood firm between the posts to preserve Chiefs' 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

Fernando Da Cruz's side created several chances after the break but lacked the clinical edge to add to their solitary goal, ultimately settling for a 1-0 victory.

GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the win.

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