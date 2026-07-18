Kaizer Chiefs are on the verge of sanctioning Glody Lilepo’s departure to Al Ahly Benghazi, with the Soweto giants now in the final stages of a deal to sell the DR Congo international to the Libyan heavyweights, according to FARPost.

Amakhosi and the Benghazi-based club are currently putting the finishing touches on an agreement, while personal terms with the 28-year-old forward have already been finalised.

While Lilepo has been a key figure at Naturena, the allure of a fresh chapter in North Africa has paved the way for a swift exit before the transfer window slams shut.

The Libyan outfit reportedly recently returned with a lucrative offer for the Congolese star, a bid deemed too good for Chiefs to turn down ahead of the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign.

The strategic sale allows the Glamour Boys to recoup significant funds, while Lilepo secures a high-profile move to a region where he has previously enjoyed some of the most productive football of his career.







