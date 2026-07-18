Kaizer Chiefs agree Glody Lilepo sale as Congolese star closes in on North African switch
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Amakhosi set to cash in on star man
Kaizer Chiefs are on the verge of sanctioning Glody Lilepo’s departure to Al Ahly Benghazi, with the Soweto giants now in the final stages of a deal to sell the DR Congo international to the Libyan heavyweights, according to FARPost.
Amakhosi and the Benghazi-based club are currently putting the finishing touches on an agreement, while personal terms with the 28-year-old forward have already been finalised.
While Lilepo has been a key figure at Naturena, the allure of a fresh chapter in North Africa has paved the way for a swift exit before the transfer window slams shut.
The Libyan outfit reportedly recently returned with a lucrative offer for the Congolese star, a bid deemed too good for Chiefs to turn down ahead of the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign.
The strategic sale allows the Glamour Boys to recoup significant funds, while Lilepo secures a high-profile move to a region where he has previously enjoyed some of the most productive football of his career.
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Lilepo misses pre-season tour amid talks
The mystery surrounding Glody Lilepo’s absence from Chiefs’ pre-season tour of Spain has finally been solved.
While the rest of the Amakhosi squad have been put through their paces in Europe, the attacker was a high-profile omission, remaining behind to tie up the loose ends of his Naturena exit.
His exclusion from the travelling party was the clearest signal yet that his time in the famous gold and black was over, with the club opting to bank a transfer fee rather than hand him pre-season minutes.
Lilepo is understood to have jumped at the chance to return to North Africa, a region where he previously made a name for himself with Sudanese giants Al Hilal.
Familiar with the demands of football in that part of the continent, the forward is eager to test himself in the Libyan top flight.
His departure signals a shake-up in the Glamour Boys' attacking department, but for the player, it represents a lucrative and competitive new chapter.
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Reflecting on a successful Naturena stint
Amakhosi have always maintained that they would listen to serious offers for the player, and while Moroccan outfit AS FAR Rabat were sniffing around, Al Ahly Benghazi have now surged to the front of the queue.
Should everything go according to plan, the Glamour Boys will be saying goodbye to a man who made an immediate impact at Naturena.
Lilepo etched his name into Amakhosi folklore by playing a pivotal role in finally ending the club’s agonizing decade-long trophy drought.
He was instrumental in the 2025 Nedbank Cup triumph and remained a catalyst last season as Chiefs secured a third-place finish.
Known for his creative flair and a predatory instinct in front of goal, he became a firm fan favourite, providing the spark during a period of heavy transition for the Soweto giants.
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Finalising the paperwork for Benghazi move
The 28-year-old, whose current deal at Naturena was set to run until 2027 with a further one-year option, leaves a massive void in the Amakhosi attack.
With 15 goals and five assists in 56 appearances, Lilepo proved himself a consistent menace in the final third, but the hierarchy ultimately decided the Libyan offer was simply too lucrative to ignore.
Barring any late hitches, the Congolese international is set to be unveiled by Al Ahly Benghazi once the final formalities are concluded.
He departs South Africa with his reputation enhanced and silverware in the cabinet, ready for a fresh chapter in North Africa.
For Chiefs, the pressure is now on the recruitment team to find a replacement for his clinical output, with the club expected to be hyper-active in the final weeks of the transfer window.
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