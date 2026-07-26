Kaizer Chiefs legends give green light for Amakhosi to swoop for Langelihle Phili - 'Let him come, he will succeed at the club'

Kaizer Chiefs are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to land one of the PSL's brightest young talents, with Stellenbosch FC reportedly demanding R16 million for sought-after attacker Langelihle Phili.

Despite the hefty price tag, Amakhosi are said to be working tirelessly to bring the 21-year-old to Naturena as part of their ambitious squad rebuild ahead of a demanding 2026/27 campaign that includes CAF Confederation Cup football.

As the club pushes to strengthen its attacking options, two of its most respected former stars, Itumeleng Khune and Mandla Masango, have thrown their full support behind the potential move.



