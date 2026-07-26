Kaizer Chiefs legends give green light for Amakhosi to swoop for Langelihle Phili - 'Let him come, he will succeed at the club'
- Backpage
Amakhosi legends endorse Phili pursuit
Kaizer Chiefs are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to land one of the PSL's brightest young talents, with Stellenbosch FC reportedly demanding R16 million for sought-after attacker Langelihle Phili.
Despite the hefty price tag, Amakhosi are said to be working tirelessly to bring the 21-year-old to Naturena as part of their ambitious squad rebuild ahead of a demanding 2026/27 campaign that includes CAF Confederation Cup football.
As the club pushes to strengthen its attacking options, two of its most respected former stars, Itumeleng Khune and Mandla Masango, have thrown their full support behind the potential move.
- Backpagepix
Khune sees shades of Mahlangu & Sekgota
Long-serving former goalkeeper Khune was particularly glowing in his appraisal of the young attacker.
He drew parallels between the Stellies man and some of the greatest entertainers ever to wear the gold and black jersey.
"Langelihle Phili reminds me of Jabu Mahlangu; he’s that type of player who is not scared of taking on defenders using his natural ability," Khune said as per FARPost.
"One-on-one, he will take you to the cleaners.
“He also reminds me of Kgaogelo Sekgota—a player who never asked for permission to take someone on and deliver a good cross.”
- Kaizer Chiefs
'He will succeed at the club'
He further elaborated on the tactical profile of the South African youth international, suggesting he fits the historical mould of the club perfectly.
"Kaizer Chiefs have always been known to produce great wingers, and Langelihle Phili fits the profile of former wingers like Junior Khanye and Jabu Mahlangu.
"I wish him all the best.
"Let him come to Kaizer Chiefs and write his name in the history books.
"He’s such a great talent, and I know he will succeed at the club."
- Backpage
Masango backs the 'great talent'
Former Chiefs winger Masango, who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the wide positions for the Soweto giants, was equally impressed with what Phili brings to the table.
He highlighted the player's clinical edge as a primary reason why the club should push forward with the acquisition.
Speaking on the potential move, Masango made it clear that he views the youngster as a necessary addition for the club’s future success.
"Phili is a great player. I really like him a lot; he’s got goals in him, and I think he could be a good addition to the team," said Masango.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting