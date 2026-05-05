Mamelodi Sundowns to lift the Premier Soccer League trophy under the Mbombela Stadium floodlights on May 12?

The Premier Soccer League has officially confirmed the final fixture change for Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilians’ away clash against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium has been moved to Tuesday, May 12, with a 19:30 kick-off to allow Masandawana to complete their domestic duties before shifting their entire focus to the CAF Champions League final.

If Miguel Cardoso’s men maintain their current form, the Mbombela Stadium - an iconic venue from the 2010 World Cup - will provide the backdrop for their ninth successive league title celebration under the floodlights.

It is a moment the Chloorkop faithful have been waiting for as they look to wrap up the title race.



