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Mamelodi Sundowns to lift the Premier Soccer League trophy under the Mbombela Stadium floodlights on May 12?
Probable coronation confirmed for Mbombela
The Premier Soccer League has officially confirmed the final fixture change for Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2025/26 campaign.
The Brazilians’ away clash against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium has been moved to Tuesday, May 12, with a 19:30 kick-off to allow Masandawana to complete their domestic duties before shifting their entire focus to the CAF Champions League final.
If Miguel Cardoso’s men maintain their current form, the Mbombela Stadium - an iconic venue from the 2010 World Cup - will provide the backdrop for their ninth successive league title celebration under the floodlights.
It is a moment the Chloorkop faithful have been waiting for as they look to wrap up the title race.
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The final hurdles in the title race
Sundowns currently sit comfortably at the summit with 64 points, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates ahead of the mid-week fixtures.
Crucially, the defending champions have three games remaining to secure the crown.
Their path to glory continues this Wednesday with a high-stakes encounter against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld, followed by a home game against Siwelele FC on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
The scheduling change means the usual "fair play" rule, where all teams play simultaneously on the final two matchdays, will not apply to the Tshwane giants.
Because of their progression to the CAF Champions League final, Sundowns will not be involved in the domestic rounds on May 16 and May 23.
TS Galaxy will also see their schedule impacted by this change, effectively ending their season earlier than the rest of the pack too.
- AFP
Continental glory remains the priority
The decision to bring the TS Galaxy fixture forward highlights the heavy workload facing the Pretoria team's squad.
By the time Sundowns finish their league season next Tuesday, they will have navigated a gruelling period of seven matches in just 21 days.
This fixture congestion is the price of success for a team that has already played four matches since April 22 and plays their fifth in two weeks against Chiefs.
Once the domestic trophy is safely in the cabinet, focus will immediately turn to AS FAR Rabat.
The first leg of the CAF Champions League final is set for Loftus Versfeld on May 17, with the return leg scheduled for Rabat on May 24.
With the league title potentially secured by May 12, Cardoso will be hoping to lead his side into the continental showpiece with the momentum of being confirmed South African champions once again.
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What about Orlando Pirates?
Despite their heavy investment in the squad and the securing of an innovative young coach in Abdeslam Ouaddou, it looks likely they will be the second placed bridesmaids for the third year in a row.
While this will be devastating for everyone associated with the Buccaneers, they can console themselves with having taken this championship down to the wire, instead of falling by the wayside by March, as in previous seasons.
A few more quality additions to the squad, finding a suitable replacement for the surely departing Relebohile Mofokeng and securing the services of a goal scoring striker, will hopefully be enough to go one step further next season.
Although, they will have to adjust to the sort of schedule their title rivals face as participation in the CAF Champions League looms, meaning an even bigger squad with more quality is a basic requirement of next season's PSL title fight..