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Legend Roger Feutmba on Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League chances against AS FAR - ‘The material they have is perfect, the rest will follow’
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Assessing the squad depth at Chloorkop
The retired Cameroonian footballer, often referred to as 'General' during his playing days, derives his confidence from the sheer volume of attacking options available to head coach Miguel Cardoso.
Sundowns have consistently dominated the domestic landscape, but translating that dominance into a second CAF Champions League title has proved elusive despite several deep runs in the competition.
Feutmba highlighted the embarrassment of riches in the striking department as a key factor that could tip the scales in Masandawana's favour this term.
“I believe that we have a massive chance this season to win the Champions League,” Feutmba told Soccer Laduma.
“The quality we have, and like I’m saying, it’s up to the technical team to manage that group of players they have. That material they have is perfect, and the rest will follow.
"I was sitting and watching (them against Chippa United), Iqraam (Rayners) comes off, and who is coming on? Another quality striker (Brayan Leon), and you watch on top (grandstand), and who is sitting there?
"It is Peter Shalulile who is another quality striker. Then you understand the team you have”.
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Chasing the elusive second star
Sundowns’ history in Africa’s premier club competition is one of both triumph and occasional heartbreak.
After their 2016 success, the club has reached the final on two other occasions—falling short in 2001 and more recently in 2025.
Following last year's narrow miss, the pressure is on the technical team to ensure that the current generation of stars can finally deliver the trophy back to Pretoria.
With domestic league matters largely under control, the focus has shifted entirely toward the continental stage.
The tactical flexibility afforded by having various profiles of forwards like Rayners, Leon, and the veteran Shalulile gives Cardoso the ability to adapt to the different challenges posed by North African opposition, which has often been a stumbling block for the South African champions in the past.
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The road to the final
Mamelodi Sundowns’s journey to the 2025-26 CAF Champions League final has been defined by consistency, tactical discipline, and a squad rich in both experience and emerging talent.
Coming into the tournament as one of Africa’s most dominant sides domestically, the Brazilians carried the weight of expectation but also the confidence of a team accustomed to winning.
The 2024-25 finalists opened their campaign with a 7-0 crushing of Nigerian side Remo Stars in the second round to reach the group stage, where they finished second in Group C behind Al Hilal of Sudan, knocking out then former coach Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger.
Stade Malien gave 'Downs a fright in the quarterfinals but they squeaked through 3-2 on aggregate, before a 2-0 two-legged triumph over Esperance de Tunis in the semis enabled them to reach their fourth CAF Champions League final.
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What’s next for Sundowns
Ultimately, their progression to the final is a reflection of a well-structured club philosophy, strong leadership on and off the pitch, and an unwavering belief in their playing style.
As they prepare for the decisive clash, Sundowns carry not only the hopes of their supporters but also the ambition to reaffirm their status among the continent’s very best.
Sundowns will honour the first leg at home against FAR Rabat on May 17 before a trip to Morocco for the return leg slated for May 24.
But before those clashes, Miguel Cardoso and his men will be looking to seal their ninth consecutive PSL title, with just three fixtures to go -against Kaizer Chiefs on May 6, Siwelele on May 9 and TS Galaxy on May 12.