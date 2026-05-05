Legend Roger Feutmba on Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League chances against AS FAR - ‘The material they have is perfect, the rest will follow’

The retired Cameroonian footballer, often referred to as 'General' during his playing days, derives his confidence from the sheer volume of attacking options available to head coach Miguel Cardoso.

Sundowns have consistently dominated the domestic landscape, but translating that dominance into a second CAF Champions League title has proved elusive despite several deep runs in the competition.

Feutmba highlighted the embarrassment of riches in the striking department as a key factor that could tip the scales in Masandawana's favour this term.

“I believe that we have a massive chance this season to win the Champions League,” Feutmba told Soccer Laduma.

“The quality we have, and like I’m saying, it’s up to the technical team to manage that group of players they have. That material they have is perfect, and the rest will follow.

"I was sitting and watching (them against Chippa United), Iqraam (Rayners) comes off, and who is coming on? Another quality striker (Brayan Leon), and you watch on top (grandstand), and who is sitting there?

"It is Peter Shalulile who is another quality striker. Then you understand the team you have”.