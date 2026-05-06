AFP
Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League final opponents AS FAR launch official protest over appointment of controversial AFCON final referee Jean-Jacques Ndala
- AFP
Protest filed over Ndala appointment
Moroccan outfit AS FAR have reportedly moved to block the appointment of Jean-Jacques Ndala as the match official for the first leg of their CAF Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns.
The club’s management is understood to have submitted an official protest to CAF, expressing concern over the decision to appoint the DR Congo referee for such a high-stakes encounter in Pretoria.
According to reports from Moroccan outlet Le360 Sport, as reported by Soccer Laduma, the club sent a formal letter to the governing body requesting that a different referee be appointed, specifically excluding Ndala.
The tension surrounding the appointment stems from the official's recent track record, which has left several member associations and clubs wary of his decision-making in major finals.
- AFP
Shadow of AFCON controversy looms
The primary driver behind the protest is Ndala's handling of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal.
That match descended into chaos, with the referee widely considered the catalyst for a scandal that saw the Senegal national team leave the pitch in protest.
Although Senegal eventually returned, the fallout lasted for months, with CAF only declaring Morocco the champions long after the final whistle had blown on a Senegal win.
AS FAR officials are thought to believe that the controversy surrounding that match could have an impact on his decision-making in the upcoming final.
In their protest, the club further raised concerns about the imbalance in the officiating teams for both legs, noting that the first-leg crew in South Africa is predominantly from one nation while the return leg features a more diverse panel.
- AFP
Suitability for the grand stage questioned
The Moroccan side has also pointed to Ndala’s lack of recognition on the global stage as a reason for their dissatisfaction.
In their formal submission to CAF, the club highlighted that the official was not included among the referees selected for upcoming FIFA World Cup fixtures, a factor they claim raises additional questions over his suitability for a continental final of this magnitude.
Pressure is mounting on the CAF Referees Committee to act, as reports suggest several members within the executive committee have also called for the decision to be reconsidered.
As it stands, the first leg is scheduled for May 17 in Tshwane, but the growing outcry from Rabat could force a late change to the officiating lineup before the Brazilians host their North African rivals.
- Backpagepix
What’s next for AS FAR
With the 2025–26 Botola Pro – Moroccan top flight - halfway spent, AS FAR remain competitive, sitting third with only five points behind the summit, with one game in hand.
They will hope to keep the chase on top-placed MAS Fez and second-placed Raja CA despite FAR’s continental assignments, which have prompted postponement of their fixture against Stade Marocain earlier slated for May 15.
Before their trip to Pretoria for the Caf Campions League final first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns, AS FAR will play host to OC Safi on May 7, before travelling south-west to face HUS Agadir on May 10.
The Caf Campions League final return leg will take place on May 24 in Rabat.