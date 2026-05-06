Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League final opponents AS FAR launch official protest over appointment of controversial AFCON final referee Jean-Jacques Ndala

Moroccan outfit AS FAR have reportedly moved to block the appointment of Jean-Jacques Ndala as the match official for the first leg of their CAF Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The club’s management is understood to have submitted an official protest to CAF, expressing concern over the decision to appoint the DR Congo referee for such a high-stakes encounter in Pretoria.

According to reports from Moroccan outlet Le360 Sport, as reported by Soccer Laduma, the club sent a formal letter to the governing body requesting that a different referee be appointed, specifically excluding Ndala.

The tension surrounding the appointment stems from the official's recent track record, which has left several member associations and clubs wary of his decision-making in major finals.



