Themba Zwane evaluates the impact of South American influence at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'People always ask me, how do you communicate with them?'

Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the destination of choice for high-profile South American imports in South Africa.

From the defensive reliability of Ricardo Nascimento to the attacking flair of Gaston Sirino and the reigning PSL Footballer of the Season, Lucas Ribeiro, the Brazilians have lived up to their nickname by integrating Latino talent into their tactical setup.

Current captain Themba Zwane, affectionately known as 'Mshishi', believes that despite the linguistic barriers, these players have found a home at Chloorkop.

“Those are top players, starting from [Leonardo] Castro, even Leon now, [Ricardo] Nascimento was top, Ribeiro and we always communicate with them well, people always ask me, how do you communicate with them? I say it’s football language,” Zwane explained during an appearance on the Pitchside With Tabu Peter Podcast, as reported by iDiski Times.



