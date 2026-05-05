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Themba Zwane evaluates the impact of South American influence at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'People always ask me, how do you communicate with them?'
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The universal language of football
Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the destination of choice for high-profile South American imports in South Africa.
From the defensive reliability of Ricardo Nascimento to the attacking flair of Gaston Sirino and the reigning PSL Footballer of the Season, Lucas Ribeiro, the Brazilians have lived up to their nickname by integrating Latino talent into their tactical setup.
Current captain Themba Zwane, affectionately known as 'Mshishi', believes that despite the linguistic barriers, these players have found a home at Chloorkop.
“Those are top players, starting from [Leonardo] Castro, even Leon now, [Ricardo] Nascimento was top, Ribeiro and we always communicate with them well, people always ask me, how do you communicate with them? I say it’s football language,” Zwane explained during an appearance on the Pitchside With Tabu Peter Podcast, as reported by iDiski Times.
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Building a welcoming environment
Integration is key for any foreign player arriving in the Betway Premiership, and Zwane emphasizes that the core of senior domestic players takes that responsibility seriously.
Making new arrivals feel at ease off the pitch is seen as a direct precursor to their output during matchdays.
For Mshishi, a happy player is a productive player, regardless of where they were born.
“The way we understand each other [is football] and most of the time it’s our responsibility [as senior players] for us to make them feel comfortable as soon as possible – so that they can adjust, we know that when they feel free, joke with them at training.
"Obviously, they are going to perform on the pitch.
"The time they are free and comfortable, if they want to tell you something, they will come to you and say, which is very important and yeah it’s very important for the team to strengthen with these quality players because we know our aim is to dominate in Africa,” Zwane added.
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Chasing continental and domestic glory
The latest South American contingent is proving to be just as effective as their predecessors.
Colombian forward Brayan Leon has hit the ground running with 10 goals across all competitions, proving vital in both the league and the CAF Champions League.
Meanwhile, Marcelo Allende and Arthur Sales have established themselves as essential components of the starting XI under the current technical team.
Sundowns currently sit five points clear at the top of the table following consecutive victories over Polokwane City.
Their focus now shifts to a massive encounter against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld.
With the title race heating up alongside Orlando Pirates, the contribution of their international stars will likely determine if the trophy remains in Pretoria for another season.
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What’s next for Sundowns
Fresh from an impressive 3-0 victory over Polokwane City on Sunday, which put them five points clear at the top, Sundowns will be paying close attention to the situations at Athlone Stadium, where second-placed Orlando Pirates will be hosted by Stellenbosch on Monday.
The outcome of this meeting could be crucial to the title race.
The Brazilians will play next third-placed Kaizer Chiefs at home on May 6, as the log leaders eye a flawless finish to claim a ninth back-to-back title.
Siwelele come next for Sundowns, also at Loftus Versfeld, on May 9, before they mop up on the road against TS Galaxy on May 12.