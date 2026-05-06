Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana anticipates a challenging encounter against Kaizer Chiefs - 'So it’ll be a tough game, but one that will be prepared for’

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to host Kaizer Chiefs in a highly anticipated, sold-out encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.

While the Brazilians are looking to tighten their grip on the league title, Amakhosi enter the fray with their own ambitions of securing a spot in CAF inter-club competitions for next season.

The defending champions come into the match in formidable spirits, having secured back-to-back victories over Polokwane City.

Currently boasting an 18-game unbeaten streak in the league, Sundowns appear unstoppable, yet the memory of a goalless draw in the reverse fixture suggests that Chiefs know how to frustrate the log leaders.



