Backpage
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana anticipates a challenging encounter against Kaizer Chiefs - 'So it’ll be a tough game, but one that will be prepared for’
- Backpagepix
High stakes at Loftus Versfeld
Mamelodi Sundowns are set to host Kaizer Chiefs in a highly anticipated, sold-out encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.
While the Brazilians are looking to tighten their grip on the league title, Amakhosi enter the fray with their own ambitions of securing a spot in CAF inter-club competitions for next season.
The defending champions come into the match in formidable spirits, having secured back-to-back victories over Polokwane City.
Currently boasting an 18-game unbeaten streak in the league, Sundowns appear unstoppable, yet the memory of a goalless draw in the reverse fixture suggests that Chiefs know how to frustrate the log leaders.
- Backpagepix
Kekana acknowledges Amakhosi’s resurgence
Despite a recent 2-0 setback against Siwelele FC in Bloemfontein, Kaizer Chiefs have shown glimpses of quality recently, including a gritty 1-1 draw that hampered Orlando Pirates' title hopes.
Grant Kekana admits that the Glamour Boys have found a rhythm in the second half of the campaign that makes them dangerous opponents.
“It’s going to be a tough game. I think they’ve done well, especially in the second round, to be in the position that they’re in,” Kekana said, according to iDiski Times.
“So, despite them having lost against Siwelele, we know what the form has been like, so we’ll be wary of it.”
- Backpagepix
Preparation is key for Sundowns
The tactical battle between the two giants of South African football will be closely watched, with Sundowns needing to find a way through a Chiefs side that held them to a stalemate earlier this term.
Kekana insists that modern preparation and tactical discipline will be the deciding factors on Wednesday night.
“But we’ll obviously plan to nullify it on the day, so it’ll be a tough game, but one that will be prepared for,” the defender added.
With the league race entering its final stages, Masandawana cannot afford any slip-ups if they want to keep their title defence on a smooth trajectory toward another trophy.
- Getty
What’s next for Sundowns
Sundowns certainly paid close attention as Orlando Pirates subdued Stellenbosch 2-0 last night, which cut back the deficit at the top to its initial two-point gap.
The title holders will be raring to reinstate their five- point advantage with a winner over Kaizer Chiefs tonight. Miguel Cardoso and Co. will not afford to take any chances, as any blunder at this stage could be disastrous for their own ambitions.
After tonight’s meeting, the Brazilians will take on Siwelele also at Loftus Versfeld on May 9 before hitting the road for their season-closing game against TS Galaxy on May 12.
Focus will subsequently shift to the CAF Champions League final, with the SA representatives hosting the first leg against AS FAR of Morocco on May 17.
The return fixture is set for May 24 in Rabat.