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Thabiso Monyane and Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs May 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Luxolo Badi is to blame for this horrible physicality; We are not doing this for Pirates; It's slipping away, Masandawana you will taste how it feels to end a season without a league title'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat
CAF Champions League
K. Cupido
S. Ndlovu
G. Kekana
F. Silva
M. Shabalala
R. Williams
J. Adams
G. Sirino
B. Leon
B. Petersen

Once again, the side from Naturena had a decisive say in the Premier Soccer League title race, standing firm to deny Masandawana the chance to pull clear at the summit in a dramatic showdown, as both teams settled for a hard-fought share of the spoils under the lights, leaving the Brazilians three points ahead of the Buccaneers, who have a game in hand and a better goal difference, and setting the race up to go right down to the wire.

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

In the opening exchanges, both sides came out flying, less about football and more like a full-contact scrap, as referee Luxolo Badi was dragged into early action with tackles flying in thick and fast. The Brazilians were forced into an early reshuffle after Keanu Cupido was stretchered off following a heavy collision with Siphesihle Ndlovu, who saw yellow for the challenge, paving the way for Grant Kekana to slot into the Masandawana ranks.

In the 25th minute, Amakhosi drew first blood through Flavio da Silva, with Mduduzi Shabalala teeing him up, as Ronwen Williams failed to keep the effort out after a save that lacked conviction. Just before the break, Shabalala was also forced off on a stretcher following an incident involving Jayden Adams, with Gaston Sirino coming on in his place.

Brayan Leon restored parity for the Chloorkop outfit in the 54th minute, but the drama was far from over. Adams was shown a second yellow card, his first stemming from the earlier Shabalala incident, as he was sent off reducing Sundowns to 10 men.

Despite piling on the pressure and repeatedly testing Brandon Petersen, 10-men Masandawana couldn’t carve out a win, as the points were ultimately shared.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the match.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    It's slipping away

    It's slipping away, Masandawana. We will taste how it feels to end a season without a league title if it ends like this 😭 - SundownsOGs


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  • Referee Luxolo BadiBackpage

    The ref lost control of the game

    Luxolo Badi is to blame for this horrible physicality in the game 🤞🏽 you allow such once, you have to allow it until the game ends - SduCash95


  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Glamour Boys didn't get the memo

    Chiefs fans who wanted us to lose, saying they will give Sundowns 3 points, were the players aware of that? 😂😂😂😂 - Real_SthamzenThose

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  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Vilakazi treated unfairly

    Honestly, what is being done to [Mfundo] Vilakazi needs to be investigated… Shabalala has dropped countless times, yet he gets to start over Vilakazi, who does way more than that boy - Pule Kapiwa


  • Evidence Makgopa Makhehleni Makhaula Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    No Bucs favours

    We are not doing this for [Orlando] Pirates - SihleDo


  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Sundowns haven’t been this under pressure in a while

    You can tell that Sundowns haven’t been this under pressure in a while. They can see the league leaving them - RealTshemedi2