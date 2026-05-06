Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Luxolo Badi is to blame for this horrible physicality; We are not doing this for Pirates; It's slipping away, Masandawana you will taste how it feels to end a season without a league title'

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

In the opening exchanges, both sides came out flying, less about football and more like a full-contact scrap, as referee Luxolo Badi was dragged into early action with tackles flying in thick and fast. The Brazilians were forced into an early reshuffle after Keanu Cupido was stretchered off following a heavy collision with Siphesihle Ndlovu, who saw yellow for the challenge, paving the way for Grant Kekana to slot into the Masandawana ranks.

In the 25th minute, Amakhosi drew first blood through Flavio da Silva, with Mduduzi Shabalala teeing him up, as Ronwen Williams failed to keep the effort out after a save that lacked conviction. Just before the break, Shabalala was also forced off on a stretcher following an incident involving Jayden Adams, with Gaston Sirino coming on in his place.

Brayan Leon restored parity for the Chloorkop outfit in the 54th minute, but the drama was far from over. Adams was shown a second yellow card, his first stemming from the earlier Shabalala incident, as he was sent off reducing Sundowns to 10 men.

Despite piling on the pressure and repeatedly testing Brandon Petersen, 10-men Masandawana couldn’t carve out a win, as the points were ultimately shared.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the match.

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