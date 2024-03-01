Top Live Casinos Online in South Africa: Guide to Live Dealer Casinos - 2024

Join South Africa's leading live casino online sites. Get expert insights on the best live dealer games. 18+, Wagering & T&Cs apply

Live casino online in South Africa allows bettors to participate in real-time gambling from anywhere, including from home. The betting experience mimics the adventure one will have in an actual casino.

With live casino, players can join actual casino tables while engaging and interacting with human dealers. Our guide spotlights the top live dealer casinos and ensures you have direct access to premium live gaming destinations.

Top Live Casinos Online in 2024

There are several online casino sites in South Africa where gamblers can play online live casino games. We list the best platforms below:

Comparison of the Top 3 Live Casinos Online in South Africa

There are numerous live casinos operating in South Africa. We have done the research for these online bookmakers and here are our top 3 picks. You can see the analysis we made in the table below:

Live Casino Operator Details Hollywoodbets Top Live Game: Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and local games Game Providers: Multiple top-tier providers Mobile Platforms: iOS and Android Pros: Suitable for beginners to high rollers 10bet Top Live Game: Game Variety Game Providers: Evolution Gaming, NetEnt Live Mobile Platforms: Android and Huawei Pros: Broad range of player types BoyleSports Top Live Game: Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat Game Providers: Renowned game providers Mobile Platforms: iOS and Android Pros: Serves casual players and high rollers

The Live Dealer Casino of the Month

10bet emerged as the top choice among the online live casino sites in South Africa for the current month. The online bookmaker offers a 100% deposit games bonus of up to R3,000; it also complements this with 50 Free Spins on the selected slot game.

Notably, bettors only need R50 to qualify for this casino offer. 10bet’s offer also has easy-to-meet terms and conditions. Furthermore, various games contribute differently towards the rollover requirements, from slots at 100% to roulette at only 2%.

These coupled with the diverse games providers available on 10bet make the operator the live dealer casino of the month. You can check the table in the previous section for a brief comparison and overview.

Popular Live Casino Games

The live casino is home to an endless array of games. Our research revealed that all of these variants are primarily summed up in the four games highlighted below:

Blackjack

Like the Blackjack played at a physical table, the aim of live Blackjack is to beat the dealer’s hand without exceeding 21. The game is chiefly luck, risk and partly strategy. A significant feature of the live version is that you can interact with the dealer and explore side bets if necessary.

🌟 Our suggestion to play Blackjack in South Africa

The Blackjack at Hollywoodbets provides quite an interesting choice for bettors. Hollywoodbets supports mobile users and has multiple Blackjack variants. These include Classic Blackjack, Free Bet Blackjack, Blackjack Classic, Blackjack First Person and more.

The max payout for these games ranges between R 145,000 and R 5,000,000. For example, the Live Blackjack has a max payout of R 5,000,000. Additionally, you can use the operator’s sign-up bonus of R25 to play in the live casino.

Roulette

This is for players who prefer the wheels. With live Roulette, bettors have to predict and wager on where the ball will land. The game maintains much of the same offline features with the added benefit of being able to play it remotely. Finally, various versions of the Roulette game are available, including American, European, and French Roulette.

🌟 Our suggestion to play Roulette in South Africa

Betway is our recommendation for the live Roulette games category. The South African bookmaker has more than 50 variants of this popular online casino game. This includes the American, European, French and Indian Roulette games, among others.

Although the online bookmaker offers no casino bonus currently, bettors can stake on these games for as low as R1. Betway also provides a highly interactive and smooth live streaming interface. Bettors will have no qualms about playing games like Auto Roulette and Clubhouse Roulette, etc on the platform.

Baccarat

Baccarat involves betting on whose hand will win (the Banker or the Player), or if the round will end in a tie. The live version of Baccarat only adds an electronic high-definition interface to it. Some gamblers who played the live Baccarat have speculated that they felt as though they were in a physical casino.

🌟 Our suggestion to play Baccarat in South Africa

10Bet is the leader in the live Baccarat games. They provide a plethora of Baccarat games on their online platform. The more notable ones include no-commission Baccarat and Speed Baccarat.

Bettors also have the privilege of using the operator’s 100% deposit bonus of up to R 3,000. This welcome bonus is specifically dedicated to the 10Bet casino. Furthermore, their casino runs 24/7 and you can play games at your own pace.

Poker

As with Poker, bettors compete against the dealer. Notably, the dealer represents the house. Your objective is to have the best hand of 5 cards. Popular variants of the poker game include Casino Hold'em, Three Card Poker, and Caribbean Stud, among others.

Players can also explore the jackpot live casino. Bear in mind that the online jackpot is distinct from that readily available in physical casinos. Here, they are integrated into special versions of Blackjack or Roulette, where a portion of each bet contributes to a growing jackpot pool.

🌟 Our suggestion to play Poker in South Africa

Of the different casinos in South Africa with live Poker is Gbets. The operator runs a unique and simple platform that is home to 10 different poker entries. Among these are Caribbean Stud Poker, 2 Hand Casino Hold’em, Ultimate Texas Hold’em and more.

Bettors can play seamlessly and socialise with other gamblers via the interactive user interface. Additionally, the games are courtesy of EVOLUTION and Creedroomz, both of whom provide quality and HD graphic services.

How Do We Choose the Top Online Casino in South Africa?

In this penultimate part of our betting review, we revisit what factors culminate in calling a casino an industry leader. We spotlight a few factors here for you.

Comprehensive Game Selection

One of the primary criteria for choosing the top online casino in South Africa is the vastness of their game selection. A leading casino should offer a wide range of live dealer games, including popular classics like Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccara.

Variety is the spice of life and this can be observed with the table games, slots, and unique offerings available. This diversity ensures that all players can comfortably satisfy their betting needs without any qualms.

🌟 The Operator with the best Game Selection is Supabets

The online sportsbook boasts 695 games in its casino. Because of this vastness, bettors can easily identify and play their preferred game choices.

Security and Licensing

This is another important factor in picking a bookmaker. Only go for betting operators that have valid licences and are registered with a provincial gaming board.

As a rule of thumb, never play at casinos that are unregistered or that you are unsure of their legal status. This will save you from illegal gambling and controversies that could ensue later on.

🌟 The Operator with the best Security and Licensing include Gbets, 10bet, Hollywoodbets, Betway, Supabets, Betfred, BoyleSports and Lulabet.

All of these bookmakers are registered with a provincial gambling board in SA and are licensed operators.

Customer Support

Because of the nature of live casinos, it’s imperative that casinos have standby customer support for players. Reliable customer support is an integral part of any casino that knows its beans. Top live dealer casinos offer multiple support channels. These can include live chat, email, and phone, with agents available 24/7 to assist you.

🌟 The Operator with the best Customer Support is Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets provides support to players across multiple channels. This includes live chat, email and telephone. Although many other bookmakers provide support via these channels, Hollywoodbets topples them with its social media channels.

They have an active Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram account. Furthermore, the bookmaker is available 24/7 and typically replies to users within minutes.

Payment Options

This is a rather mild factor but one worthy of due consideration. A live dealer casino should offer multiple secure and convenient payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. Seek casinos that support credit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

Other things to consider are the transaction processing times, fees, and accessibility of each method.

🌟 The Operator with the best Payment Options is Betfred

Many of the other competitors offer many of the same payment methods including cards, vouchers, EFT, etc. Betfred outperforms them all as it offers these same payment methods and more.

Users on Betfred can also use their Shoprite accounts and Betfred store credits for their payment needs. Additionally, they have quick deposits and payout times.

User Reviews

Testimonials and user reviews are another yardstick for measuring the effectiveness of a casino. This factor is entirely objective as this metric is supplied by players who have had a first-hand interaction with the casino. The top online casinos in South Africa have an overall positive review from bettors across the board.

Overall, many factors go into deciding the top casinos and we have only highlighted a few. These are the ones our expert team prioritised. Overall, we rate the casinos that provide these core features highly.

🌟 The Operator with the best User Reviews is Betway

They have a high global rating of casinos in South Africa. Betway was also named among the top 3 most visited online South African bookmakers in January 2024. Gamblers rank it highly because of the pleasant user experience they receive on the bookmaker’s platform.

What Is a Live Casino and How Does It Work?

A live casino is an actual casino without walls; no walls, because you can now play from anywhere. This is a making of the digital world we are in currently. The advent of technology has completely changed online casinos and gaming as we know it. Today, you can sit in your home and play with someone who is halfway around the globe.

Live casino is a possibility courtesy of cutting-edge technology. This includes high-definition video streaming, interactive gaming interfaces, and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology.

The result is that players now have online betting experiences that are similar to sitting in a physical casino. Players can see every card dealt, roulette wheel spin and more, all transmitted in real-time and in stunning clarity.

The live dealer is a professional who manages the games and acts as its umpire. Live dealers officiate the games and interact with bettors just like their counterparts in physical casinos. They are trained to ensure all players follow the game rules and that the gameplay is fair.

Player interaction in live casinos goes beyond simply placing bets. The interactive gaming interface allows bettors to communicate with the live dealer and sometimes with fellow players. Some bettors have said that online live betting provides a more social exchange than what you have in a physical casino.

The live feature of the live casino is breathtaking still. The current technology allows bettors to see every move of the dealer and bettors alike. This includes shuffling and dealing of cards and spinning of roulette wheels. As such, the entire process is transparent and fair and helps bettors trust the bookmaker much more.

How Do I Play at a Live Casino Online?

Playing at a live casino online for real money involves a few simple steps. After completing our registration on the casino sites, here’s a general guide you can follow.

Step 1 - Register with an Online Casino

Begin by selecting an online live casino that aligns with your betting needs and preferences. Then, create a new account with the bookmaker by filling out their sign-up and following all registration procedures. Remember to verify your account by supplying your FICA documents to the sportsbook.

Step 2 - Fund Your Account

Next, log in to your betting account and make a deposit into it. Choose one of the available deposit methods and complete the deposit transaction. As you make payments, look out for welcome bonuses or free spins that might be available to new players.

Step 3 - Select a Game

Go to the live section of the operator’s casino. Many of these top casinos have games running into thousands, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more. Browse through the games and select one that interests you by clicking on it. Once the game loads, you will be redirected to a live video feed of the dealer at the casino table.

Step 4 - Place Your Bet

The next step is to place your stake or wager. You can do this by following the onscreen instructions and prompts. If you have any difficulties, the dealer can assist you in resolving them. In addition to bonuses, you can also play in the live casino online with real money.

Step 5 - Play the Live Game

Once your stakes are in, follow the rules and play the live casino game. You can also interact with the dealer and other players via the chat function. For users who already have an account, log in to it and follow through steps 3 to 5.

What Are the Software Providers for Live Casinos

Many novel software providers are involved in producing live casino games. Each of these providers contribute their quota to the overall live casino game experience. We have highlighted some of the more notable ones that we tested below.

1. Playtech

The software games provider is a leader and pioneer in the iGaming market. They employ next-generation technologies and promote responsible gambling. Their product lineup includes scratch games, mobile gaming, live dealer games, fixed-odds arcade games online and more.

They offer popular games like Live Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. Playtech also has unique titles such as the mercurial Age of the Gods Roulette.

2. Evolution Gaming

This software company is another pioneer in the live casino industry. Evolution Gaming is a maverick. They have set the pace in developing, producing and marketing various casino games.

The company has an extensive game portfolio and is synonymous with quality live dealer offerings. Evolution provides classic table games, exclusive titles, and game show-style games like Dream Catcher, among others.

3. NetEnt Live

Although primarily famous for its slot games, NetEnt also offers a high-quality live casino platform. The reputable online casino supplier develops casino solutions for gaming operators.

NetEnt focuses on delivering exceptional user experience with games like Live Blackjack and Roulette. The NetEnt's Starburst slot is without doubt their most famous slot game entry.

4. Microgaming

This game developer is one of the oldest. Microgaming has been serving the betting industry since 1994. They run a robust platform and have a solid live dealer section.

Their games lineup includes popular games such as Live Baccarat, Blackjack, and Roulette. Finally, they rely on cutting-edge technology that ensures smooth streaming and interactive gameplay.

5. Novomatic

Novomatic is a global leader and one of the largest gaming organisations in the world. The gaming company has expanded into the live casino domain with Novomatic Live. They offer a range of live dealer games, including electronic table games, slot games and game mixes. They also have their customised versions of Roulette and Blackjack.

How to Find the Best Live Dealer Casino?

Multiple live dealer casinos operate in South Africa. In this section of our casino review, we focus on the criteria we used to pick the best live dealer casino.

1. Game Selection

When choosing a live dealer casino, one of the most vital criteria is the quality of game selection. Prioritise casinos that provide multiple games. The more games an operator has, the merrier it is. It simply means you can play more games and check out more variants of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker.

2. Software Providers

This is another critical factor to consider. A casino is only as entertaining as the mix of software providers it collaborates with.

Top-tier providers like Evolution Gaming, Playtech, and NetEnt have a reputation for providing high-quality video streaming, diverse game offerings, and innovative features. You can thus get a superior gaming experience with these providers.

3. Bonuses and Promotions

In choosing a live dealer casino, another element in the mix is the bonuses and promotions. Players prefer casinos that provide welcome offers, cashbacks and loyalty programmes. As always, ensure you read the T&Cs to understand the wagering requirements and game boundaries.

4. User Interface and Experience

The final factor we took into account is aesthetic in nature. Players should look for platforms that have friendly interfaces and HD games and are easily navigable. Finally, communicating and interacting with the dealer and other players should also be seamless.

Live Online Casino in South Africa - Our Main FAQs

We bring closure to our betting review by answering common questions you have. You can find our expert answers below.

Where can I play live casino online?

You can play live casino games online on several betting sites. The more notable ones include 10bet, Betfred, Betway, Hollywoodbets, Betway, Supabets, BoyleSports and Lulabet.

Can I play live casino games on my mobile device?

Yes, you can play live casino games using your mobile app. Several of the top live casinos online support mobile betting. Players can even win real money through these live casino online sites.

What is the difference between a live casino and an online casino?

The major difference between a live casino and an online casino is the gameplay. While live casino games involve a human dealer, online casino games do not. Again, online casino games are operated by software but the live games replicate the human interaction obtainable in physical casinos.

Do welcome bonuses apply to live dealer games?

Yes, sometimes. The more common bonuses however apply to slots and table games. Nonetheless, some casino welcome bonuses apply to live dealer games; in such cases, pay utmost attention to the bonus terms and conditions.

Can I play at a live casino online for free?

Not really. Playing at a live casino online for free is generally impossible due to the operational costs of running such games. However, some sites may offer demo versions or allow spectators to watch the games.

What to do if I have an issue with a live casino game/live casino online?

The first thing is to troubleshoot the issue. If it’s an issue within your control like a poor internet connection, resolve it. For any in-game issues or challenges, reach out to the dealer for assistance. Other issues like technical glitches can only be rectified by the game provider or casino.

How important are table limits when choosing a live casino?

They are very important. Table limits can affect your betting strategy and thus are an important factor for you to consider. When you can, look for a casino that offers a vast range of table limits.