Jean-Philippe Mateta finished the Premier League season in scorching form, and has earned a spot in the French Olympic squad as a result.

Les Bleus face USA in their opening match, with Mateta appearing to be a great value bet at 2.37 to score anytime.

Mateta scored 16 Premier League goals in 2024-25 The Frenchman finished the season with nine goals in six appearances He has scored two goals in two appearances for France’s Olympic team

Market Jean-Philippe Mateta Odds To Score Anytime 2.37 To Be The First Goalscorer 5.75 To Score In Both Halves 9.00 To Score Two Or More Goals 7.50

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

France Expected To Dominate

Losses to Mexico and Japan eliminated France three years ago, but they are the outright betting favourites for this summer’s tournament. Bookies price them odds-on to get the better of USA in their opening match, and we fancy a straightforward victory for the hosts.

Even with Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaire-Emery and other highly-regarded young players missing out, France have a formidable squad. Thierry Henry has plenty of talent at his disposal.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is one of three overage players after a spectacular run of form under Oliver Glasner in the second half of the Premier League season. Mateta’s 16 league goals were his most since he scored 17 against Le Havre in his age-20 season in Ligue 2.

It was clearly a finishing hot streak for the Crystal Palace forward, but he has continued that good form with two goals in two appearances for the French team.

Goals Expected At The Games

In Tokyo, goals were flying in during the group stage. Group A, Group B, and Group D all had plenty of high-scoring matches. That pattern should continue in France this summer, with teams only given a limited amount of time to work together, which can lead to some lapses defensively.

As evidenced in the France squad, there is more than enough talent to create chances, particularly against this USA team. Enzo Millot, for instance, is in the 77th percentile in progressive passes per 90. Michael Olise is an excellent dribbler, who had 0.41 expected assists per 90 in the Premier League.

There will be no shortage of service to Mateta and Alexandre Lacazette in the final third. Mateta is not the most reliable finisher, but we expect him to have several good chances against this USA team.