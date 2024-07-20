LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Predictions: Galaxy to win, goals to galore

Our football expert shares his bets and predictions for LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers as the sides square off at 4:45 am on Sunday morning.

+

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Galaxy vs Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy Victory with odds of @1.70 on Betway and @1.70 on Parions Sport, equating to a 59% chance of the league leaders emerging victorious.

Over 3.5 goals with odds of @1.80 on Betway, indicating a 56% chance for there to be at least four goals in the match.

Both teams to score in the first half with odds of @2.90 on Betway, representing a 34% chance for each team to score at least once before the break.

LA Galaxy can beat Portland Timbers 3-2 in what should be a goal-laden affair.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

LA Galaxy host Portland Timbers as they strive to continue their tremendous run into the business end of the regular season.

The Galaxy are the most successful team in the United States, having picked up a total of five MLS Cups in their history. However, their last triumph was back in 2014. They are the second favourites for the crown this season, behind Inter Miami, who are spearheaded by Lionel Messi and owned by David Beckham, who used to play for LA Galaxy.

LA have amassed a total of 46 points after 25 matches. LAFC are poised to overtake them in the Western Conference, having played two games less and sitting just two points behind their rivals, but both should finish in the playoffs with ease. The impending arrival of Marco Reus is also a huge cause for optimism for the Galaxy fans.

Portland Timbers occupy the last automatic place in the playoffs. They are 10 points behind LA Galaxy and two points ahead of Houston, who currently sit in a qualification playoffs spot.

Probable Lineups for LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers

The probable lineup for LA Galaxy in the "system of play."

McCarthy; Cuevas, Neal, Yoshida, Yamane; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Pec, Fagundez, Paintsil

The probable lineup for Portland Timbers in the "system of play."

Pantemis; Mosquera, Araujo, Zuparic, Bravo; Williamson, Chara, Evander; Alves, Mora, Rodriguez

The Galaxy to Earn All Three Points

LA Galaxy’s position at the top of the Western Conference is largely thanks to their exceptional home form. Therefore, the first of our LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers predictions is for the home side to win.

Gregg Vaney’s side have lost just one of their 11 matches in front of their own fans this season. Over that period, they have scored 0.92 more goals per game than their opponents. LA Galaxy have won six of their last seven at the Dignity Health Sports Arena.

Portland’s away form leaves a lot to be desired. They have won just three of their 12 matches on the road.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Bet 1: LA GalaxyVictory @ 1.70 with Betway @1.70 on Parions Sport

Feast of Attacking Football

This match appears to be set for a glut of goals, so we are backing there to be at least four in the match.

Just four sides have scored more goals on home turf in the MLS than LA Galaxy. They have scored an average of 2.27 goals per game in front of their own fans and those matches have seen an average of 3.73 goals overall. This is partly due to their leaky defence. Despite the Galaxy’s excellent home form, they have managed to keep just two clean sheets there this season.

The Portland Timbers’ matches are some of the most goal-friendly in the league. There has been an average of 3.62 goals across their 24 matches, the fourth most in the division.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 1.80 with Betway

Fast Start to Set the Tone

The last of our LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers predictions is for both teams to score in the first half of the match. The Galaxy led 3-2 at the break when these sides last went toe-to-toe in Los Angeles and we could see another fast start here.

This bet has landed in just four of LA Galaxy’s 11 home matches, but they face a fierce attack here. Vanney’s team have found the net in eight of their 11 home matches, so we can bank on them holding up their half of the bargain here.

Portland Timbers have scored a first-half goal in their last six matches. During that run, they have averaged 1.67 goals before the break.