Mikel's Men on the Money: Why it's time to back 2,75 Arsenal to secure long-awaited Premier League title

Arsenal have finished 2nd in both of the last two Premier League campaigns, with our expert backing them to go one better this time around.

The Gunners finished five and two points behind Man City in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons respectively, with Arsenal falling just short of toppling City’s dominance during this run.

Given how close they’ve come in recent times, combined with their prospective transfer activity this summer, our expert’s backing the Gunners to go one better this season and end their 21-year wait for a fourth Premier League title.

Premier League Winner Odds 2024/25

Odd courtesy of Betfred. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team PL Winner Odds Man City 2,20 Arsenal 2,75 Liverpool 9,00 Chelsea 13,00 Man United 26,00 Tottenham 34,00

City set for Squad Reshuffle

Man City look set to head into the 2024/25 with a much different squad to the one they’ve had for the last few seasons.

They’ve already lost Sergio Gomez, whilst the likes of Ederson, Julian Alvarez and Joao Cancelo all look likely to leave the Etihad this summer.

In addition to this, players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have all been linked with transfers away from the club this summer, as the decision regarding the 115 charges against them for breaking Premier League financial rules looms large.

Should a large number of these transfers go through, it’d leave City with a number of holes in their squad that they’d need to adequately fill if they’re to retain their title this time around.

Third Times the Charm

Arsenal have shown over the last two seasons that they’re easily Man City’s biggest challengers for the PL title, finishing an average of 3.5 points behind City during this time.

The Gunners were literally one goal away from pipping City to the title last term, with the Gunners decreasing the gap in quality between them and City gradually over the last two years.

They look set to continue this trend in the 2024/25 season, with Arsenal having a much more settled squad than City from the outside and knowing they definitely have what it takes to topple City this term.

Arteta’s Transfer Kitty

Arsenal have already completed the transfer of David Raya from Brentford last season, a player who played almost every minute for them in the PL and was a part of their squad’s spine.

They seem ready to back Arteta even more this summer according to reports, with the Gunners’ board trusting the Spaniard’s process given the progress the club have made in recent years.

The likes of Mikel Merino, Riccardo Califiori and Viktor Gyokeres have all been linked with moves to the Emirates this summer, whilst they look set to get rid of dead wood in the forms of Emile Smith-Rowe, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Securing a number of these transfers would see Arsenal seriously bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign and close the gap on City just enough to the point where they can pip Guardiola’s side to the title this time around.