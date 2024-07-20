Toronto FC travel to Montreal off the back of a comfortable 3-1 loss at Inter Miami.

Montreal vs Toronto FC Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Montreal vs Toronto FC

Match Drawn @3.55 on Parions Sport and @3.60 on Betway, representing a 27%-28% chance of this game ending in a tie.

Both Teams to Score (Yes) @1.55 on Betway, representing a 65% chance of both teams scoring.

2-2 Correct Score @11.00 on Betway, representing a 9% chance of the game ending 2-2.

With both teams chasing improvements to their Eastern Conference standing, this is likely to be an open affair, hence, we are predicting a 2-2 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

A lack of wins has, unsurprisingly, been the undoing of both Montreal and Toronto in recent months. Winless streaks have seen both teams fail to keep pace with the top eight in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal are in better short-term form than Toronto. Four points from a double-header of home games against Vancouver and Atlanta eased their pressure, followed by a draw with New York Red Bulls.

On home soil, Montreal have been hard to beat, losing just 18% of their games.

Toronto’s season has been blighted by poor away form, averaging just 0.69 points per game on the road and a -16 goal difference despite the presence of expensive signings like Lorenzo Insigne.

Toronto’s head coach, John Herdman, kept half an eye on the Montreal game prior to their 3-1 loss to Inter Miami. Herdman described the Montreal game as a “six-point match”, with both teams currently lying in the Final Series play-off places.

Probable Lineups for Montreal vs Toronto FC

The probable lineup for Montreal Impact in 3-4-2-1:

Sirois; Waterman, Sosa, Alvarez, Piette, Teixeira, Saliba, Choiniere, Lassiter, Martinez, Coccaro

The probable lineup for Toronto FC in 3-4-2-1:

Johnson; Laryea, Petretta, Long, Gomis, Bernardeschi, Etienne, Flores, Osorio, Kerr, Insigne

Points Crucial for Both Teams in a Tight contest

Both Montreal and Toronto have been in indifferent form. Toronto have picked up just four points from their last eight MLS games, while the Impact have won just two of their last nine MLS fixtures.

Montreal have drawn almost half (45%) of their home games so far this season, while Toronto have lost almost two-thirds (62%) of their road games.

Despite Toronto’s poor away form, they’re entering the last chance saloon regarding the Final Series play-offs. With five points separating the bottom eight teams, it’s very difficult to pick a winner in this encounter.

Montreal vs Toronto FC Tip 1: Match Drawn @ 3.60 with Betway and 3.55 with Parions Sport

End-to-end encounter is likely to rain goals

Although we’re anticipating this fixture to end in a stalemate, we think there’ll be plenty of goalmouth action. Montreal’s home games feature 3.18 goals per game on average, while Toronto average 2.77 goals per game.

The Impact have scored 1.73 goals per game at home, while Toronto have shipped two goals per game away this season.

All of this points to Montreal having the upper hand. However, Toronto have plenty of firepower and the return of Jonathan Osorio from the Copa America duty should improve their output.

Montreal vs Toronto FC Tip 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ 1.55 with Betway

Leaning towards a high-scoring draw

With Montreal well capable of scoring twice in front of their own fans and Toronto boasting similar firepower in their ranks when it clicks, a 2-2 draw feels like a realistic prospect.

Neither side will be happy to accept a draw as this would cut them further adrift of the top eight in the Eastern Conference.

Nevertheless, a point apiece would keep them in with a strong chance of being involved in the Final Series play-off game at the very least.