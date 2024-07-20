Our MLS predictions expert tips them to topple Western Conference leaders, LAFC, on Sunday morning at 4:30AM CET.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Seattle Sounders vs LAFC

Seattle Sounders to win at odds of 2.50 on Betway and @2.20 on Parions Sport, representing a 40%-45% chance of the Sounders winning.

Seattle Sounders to Score Over 1.5 Goals @2.25 on Betway, representing a 44% chance of the Sounders scoring two or more goals.

LAFC to Score Over 0.5 Goals in 2nd Half @1.75 on Betway, representing a 57% chance of LAFC scoring one or more second-half goals.

Although LAFC lead the way in the Western Conference, the Sounders’ home form should see them over the line to win this contest 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

LAFC have made a dominant start to the 2024 MLS season, competing at the summit of the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Seattle Sounders are mounting a charge up the standings after a sluggish start.

Seattle are in a rich vein of form right now, winning six of their last seven games. Their most recent victory was a comfortable 2-0 home win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

They face LAFC in the second of a double-header of home games this week, averaging almost two points per game at home. A win for the Sounders could create some serious daylight between themselves and those in the Final Series play-off places.

As for LAFC, they’ve tasted defeat just five times in 23 games, sitting near the top of our MLS Power Rankings. However, there are signs of weakness on the road, losing 40% of their away games this term.

They’ve also won 40% of their road games, but their home form is far superior, where they average 2.31 points per game. Nevertheless, they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Probable Lineups for Seattle Sounders vs LAFC

The probable lineup for Seattle Sounders in 4-2-3-1:

Frei; Roldan, Ragen, Bell, Andrade, Paulo, Vargas, Chu, De la Vega, Rothrock, Morris

The probable lineup for LAFC in 4-3-3:

Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Chanot, Hollingshead, Duenas, Sanchez, Atuesta, Bogusz, Bouanga, Kamara

Sounders tipped to strengthen their Final Series chances

Seattle may be playing catch-up with the likes of LAFC, Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy, but their home form has been the bedrock of their move back into the top-seven of the Western Conference.

The Sounders have lost just 9% of their home games this term, posting a win rate of 45%. The last time Seattle were defeated at home was to Vancouver Whitecaps in mid-April.

With Betway pricing Seattle as having a 40% chance of victory, there’s a potential edge of 5% in this market.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC Tip 1: Seattle Sounders to win @ 2.50 with Betway and 2.20 with Parions Sport

Goals haven’t been hard to come by at home for Seattle

Seattle have been productive in front of goal in their home games so far this term. They scored twice in their recent home victories over Chicago Fire and New England Revolution. Prior to this, they had scored three in a five-goal thriller against FC Dallas.

With LAFC keeping a clean sheet in just 20% of their road games in the 2024 MLS season, the Sounders seem to have a real chance of building on their recent run of form.

29-year-old striker, Jordan Morris, appears to be in the form of his life right now. The former Swansea City ace has scored nine goals in his last 11 games in all competitions.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC Tip 2: Seattle Sounders to Score Over 1.5 Goals @ 2.25 with Betway

LAFC tend to be a more potent force in the second half of road games

It’s been a case of feast or famine for LAFC fans in their road games so far this season. They've won 40% and lost 40% of their road games so far, with a -2 goal difference too.

They’ve only failed to score in 20% of their road games though. Although they’ve scored at least once in the first half of 40% of their road games, they’re statistically more productive in the second 45. They’ve scored one or more in the second half of 70% of their road games.

Given that Betway believes the probability of this happening against the Sounders is 57%, this represents good value here.