Orlando vs New York City FC Predictions: Orlando to win, goals at both ends

We bring you our Orlando City vs New York City FC predictions courtesy of our football betting expert as the sides go head-to-head in the MLS.

Orlando City vs New York City FC Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Orlando City vs New York City FC

Orlando City Victory with odds of @2.00 on Betway and @2.02 on Parions Sport, equating to a 50% chance of the home side winning.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.90 on Betway, indicating a 53% chance of a goal-friendly affair with both sides contributing.

Over 0.5 team A 1st-half goals with odds of @1.72 on Betway, representing a 58% chance of Orlando City scoring before the break.

Orlando City should be expected to beat New York City FC 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Orlando City take on New York City FC as they strive to secure a rare win over their Eastern Conference rivals.

Oscar Pareja’s side have been in good form of late. Their recent winning run has seen them bounce back from a run of six matches without victory that began in late May. Orlando made it deep into the playoffs last season and are now showing the quality that got them there in this campaign.

Orlando are 7th in the Eastern Conference after 24 matches, four points behind their opponents here. They have a six-point cushion between themselves and the teams outside of the automatic playoff spots, but things can change quickly in the MLS.

New York City’s recent slump in form has seen them drop to 5th in the Eastern Conference, but they are still in a commanding position in terms of the playoffs. NYCFC manager, Nick Cushing, was accused of punching a Toronto player following their encounter in May, but that controversy has done little to halt their progress.

Monsef Bakrar led the New York attack as they drew 2-2 to Atlanta in their last game. Alonso Martinez had challenged the forward for a starting berth, but it is likely Monsef will get the nod here.

Probable Lineups for Orlando City vs New York City FC

Gallese; Þórhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, SAntos; Araujo, Cartagena, ojeda; Torres, Angulo, Enrique

The probable lineup for New York City FC in the "system of play."

Freese; Ilenic, Tanasijevic, Risa, McFarlane; Haak, Parks, Wolf; Fernandez, Ojeda, Bakrar

Lions’ Form Gives Them Confidence

The first of our Orlando City vs New York City FC predictions is for the home side to win the match. Orlando haven’t beaten the Pigeons in the last four head-to-heads between the sides, but they have lost just one of the last nine meetings in front of their own fans.

The Lions have found their scoring touch in recent weeks. The team have won four of their last five games and found the net an average of 3.2 times per game.

New York City, on the other hand, have lost four of their last seven matches.

Orlando City vs New York City FC Bet 1: Orlando City Victory @ 2.00 with Betway @1.98 on Parions Sport

Goals on the Agenda

Next up, we are backing both teams to score and there to be at least three goals in the match at odds of 1.90 with Betway. These sides met at the end of June and New York City FC ran out 4-2 winners.

Orlando City FC’s matches in the MLS this season have seen 3.13 goals per game on average. Pareja’s team have scored in their last seven games and those matches have seen an average of 4.57 goals.

New York City’s MLS matches have seen fewer goals with an average of 2.61, but that’s still above the line required for the bet here. Moreover, both teams have scored in all nine head-to-heads between these sides in Orlando.

Orlando City vs New York City FC Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 1.90 with Betway

Orlando Set for Fast Start

The last of our betting angles for this match is for Orlando City FC to find the net in the first half of the match.

The Lions have scored an average of 0.82 first half goals in the league this season, but their recent form shows more promise. They have led 3-0 at the break in their last two matches at the Inter&Co Stadium. Orlando City face a sterner test here, but they are capable of grabbing an early goal.

New York City FC have conceded a first-half goal in three of their last four home matches.