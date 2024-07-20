Our US football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire ahead of their MLS fixture.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire

Inter Miami Victory with odds of @1.53 on Betway and @1.50 on Parions Sport, equating to a 65% chance of the hosts winning.

Federico Redondo to score with odds of @6.50 on Betway, indicating a 15% chance of the Argentine forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.50 on Betway, representing a 64% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Inter Miami should be expected to win against Chicago Fire by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Inter Miami host Chicago Fire as they strive to stay top of the Eastern Conference. After a shock 6-1 defeat to Cincinnati, Inter bounced back with a convincing 3-1 victory against Toronto.

Lionel Messi is expected to miss this game after recovering from the Copa America, while Diego Gomez heads to the Olympics. A couple of key absences will be out for this clash.

Chicago Fire did manage to beat Cincinnati last time out, something Inter failed to do. They put a stop to their three-match winless streak on the road.

Chicago Fire came out on top 4-1 last time these two sides met. However, Inter’s squad is drastically different this time around.

Probable Lineups for Inter Miami

The probable lineup for Inter Miami in the "system of play."

Callender; Alba, Kryvtsov, Aviles, Fray, Rojas, Bright, Redondo, Gressel, Campana, Taylor

The probable lineup for Chicago Fire in the "system of play."

Brady; Czichos, Omsberg, Souquet, Dean, Giminez, Herbers, Arigoni, Haile-Selassie, Mueller, Cuypers

Hosts to claim the victory

Inter Miami have been in fine form this season. Aside from their shock defeat to Cincinnati, they’ve been arguably the best team in the MLS.

Even without Messi and Suarez, they have coped quite well. Their strong response against Toronto was a huge credit to their resilience and determination to bounce back.

Suarez is back and will likely lead the line, having had a wonderful first season in the US. Despite being 37, not many can stop him.

Chicago Fire have lost three of their last five away matches and struggle on the road. The hosts can win once again.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Bet 1: Inter Miami Victory @ 1.53 with Betway @1.50 on Parions Sport

Argentina to strike again

With Lionel Messi out injured and Diego Gomez on his way to the Olympics, Inter Miami will arguably struggle to know who’s going to put the ball in the back of the net.

However, Luis Suarez is back and is an obvious choice. However, as he’s short in the market, we’re going to take a chance on Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo.

He only scored his first two MLS goals last week against Toronto. Yet, with a lack of attacking players available to Inter, he took it upon himself to get in the box.

A great leaping header saw him score his first, before a well-timed run added his second. He might take on a more advanced role once again, and his confidence is clearly high.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Bet 2: Federico Redondo Anytime Scorer @ 6.50 with Betway

Both keepers to be tested

Once again, the MLS has been full of goals all season long and these two teams have been no different.

Nine of Inter’s last 10 matches have produced over 2.5 goals and seen both teams find the back of the net. Suarez back in the lineup will surely help.

Chicago Fire have kept just three clean sheets on the road from their last ten matches, scoring in seven of those. With Inter’s weakened side, they should have enough to find the back of the net once more.