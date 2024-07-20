New York RB vs Cincinnati Predictions: Betting Tips and Key Insights

Our predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for New York RB vs Cincinnati ahead of their MLS clash, this Sunday at 1:30 AM.

New York RB vs Cincinnati Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for New York RB vs Cincinnati

Cincinnati Victory with odds of @3.20 on Betway and @3.00 on Parions Sport, equating to a 31% chance of the visiting club winning.

Yuya Kubo to score with odds of @4.00 on Betway, indicating a 25% chance of the Japanese forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.66 on Betway, representing a 60% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Cincinnati should be expected to win against New York RB by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

New York RB host MLS’s most in-form team on the road of late, Cincinnati, in what should be a mouthwatering match.

The hosts haven’t lost at home this season, winning seven and drawing six of their 13 matches across all competitions. However, this could be the toughest match they will face all season.

Cincinnati have been up and down in recent weeks. The highs of beating Inter Miami 6-1 came crashing down, losing narrowly 1-0 to Chicago Fire.

However, having won their last five away matches, they believe they can break New York RB down.

Probable Lineups for New York RB vs Cincinnati

The probable lineup for New York RB in the "system of play."

Coronel; Duncan, Eile, Reyes, Nealis, Carmona, Edelman, Donkor, Harper, Morgan, Vanzeir

The probable lineup for Cincinnati in the "system of play."

Celentano; Murphy, Keller, Yedlin, Asad, Nwobodo, Bucha, Oreliano, Baird, Valenzuela, Kubo

Hosts’ unbeaten run to end

New York RB have yet to lose a home match in 2024, but that run could come to an abrupt end this weekend.

That’s because Cincinnati have been exceptional on the road this season. They have won their last seven away matches and scored an incredible 14 goals in their last five games away from home.

Fearless, they will likely take the game to New York RB and put them under pressure they haven’t experienced in front of their own fans this season.

New York RB’s run will end at some point, and all signs suggest it could happen this weekend.

Cincinnati will be keeping one eye on Lionel Messi’s injury, as they look to leapfrog them and go top of the table.

New York RB vs Cincinnati Bet 1: Cincinnati Victory @ 3.20 with Betway @3.0 on Parions Sport

Japanese forward to fire

With Cincinnati’s top goalscorer Luciano Acosta out injured, the pressure will be on Japanese forward Kubo to score for the visitors.

However, the 30-year-old has enjoyed a solid campaign overall, scoring nine goals from his 22 MLS matches. He scored a brace in the 6-1 victory against Inter Miami and looked sharp, capable and willing to step up.

Cincinnati are the underdogs, but they will likely create plenty of opportunities. With Kubo to play up front on his own, expect him to have a few clear cut chances on goal.

New York RB vs Cincinnati Bet 2: Kubo Anytime Scorer @ 4.00 with Betway

Goals for both teams

It would be foolish to write New York RB off completely as they are not only unbeaten in 2024 at home, but they’ve also scored in 12 of those 14 matches.

Top goalscorer Lewis Morgan (10) will be their main threat in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Cincinnati, however, have been very strong on the road as we’ve mentioned already. Not only have they been winning, but the last time they failed to score on the road was back in August of last year.

Expect plenty of fireworks, drama and above all, goals in this clash.