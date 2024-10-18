How to watch today's Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks, including how to watch and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets (3-0 in the Central Division) will lock horns with the San Jose Sharks (0-1-2 in the Pacific Division) on Friday night in a compelling Western Conference showdown.

In the Western Conference, the Winnipeg Jets have kept things tight defensively, allowing only two goals over their first three matchups. Despite a change in leadership, the Jets are holding onto their characteristic identity, which bodes well for them. After narrowly coming from behind to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 in overtime on Friday, the Jets did the same thing on Sunday evening, also in downtown Winnipeg, beating Minnesota Wild 2-1.

On the opposite end, the San Jose Sharks are still searching for their first win after a close defeat. Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz both found the net to help the Dallas Stars stay unbeaten with a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory over San Jose at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB.

Date Friday, October 18, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, MB

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCSCA, TSN3

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to live commentary of Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks

Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks team news

Winnipeg Jets team news & key players

The Jets have enjoyed a strong start, with their attack firing on all cylinders, scoring ten goals over their first three games. Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Mason Appleton have combined for seven goals and five assists, leading the way for the top two lines. However, the secondary offense has also contributed, with Adam Lowry, Nino Niederreiter, and Nikolaj Ehlers putting together a goal and six assists. From the blue line, defenseman Josh Morrissey has chipped in with four assists, helping to unlock the offense.

Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest teams, allowing just two goals in three games. Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk have paired up to anchor the backline, while Dylan DeMelo, Dylan Samberg, and Colin Miller add crucial depth. Between the pipes, Connor Hellebuyck has been outstanding, boasting a .976 save percentage and a 0.66 goals-against average on 83 shots, saving 6.4 goals above average.

San Jose Sharks team news & key players

The Sharks are clearly in rebuilding mode, and it shows in their early struggles, especially on offense, where they’re averaging just two goals per game. Tyler Toffoli, Ty Dellandrea, and Fabian Zetterlund have managed a combined four goals and an assist, but beyond them, the offense has been lackluster. There’s hope that young talents like Will Smith and William Eklund can make an impact, yet so far, they've only contributed one assist between them this season.

While the offense has been underwhelming, the defense hasn't fared much better, conceding three goals per game. Jake Walman and Cody Ceci have tried to stabilize the top two defensive pairings, but the rest of the unit has allowed far too many open looks on goal. The lone bright spot has been goaltender Vitek Vanecek, who has been stellar, stopping 28 of 29 shots faced.

Winnipeg Jets vs San Jose Sharks head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 15/02/24 Winnipeg Jets 1-0 San Jose Sharks NHL 05/01/24 San Jose Sharks 1-2 Winnipeg Jets NHL 13/12/23 San Jose Sharks 2-1 Winnipeg Jets NHL 11/04/23 Winnipeg Jets 6-2 San Jose Sharks NHL 29/03/23 San Jose Sharks 3-0 Winnipeg Jets NHL

