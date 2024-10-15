Winnipeg Jets 2024 NHL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch Winnipeg Jets games from anywhere in the United States!

Since their return to the NHL before the 2011-12 season, the Winnipeg Jets—the seventh Canadian franchise—have seen limited success. While they reached the Western Conference Final in 2018, they’ve otherwise only claimed one Stanley Cup Playoff series win. After a lackluster 2022-23 season, where they hovered around the middle of the Western Conference and were knocked out in the first round by the eventual champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg set out to turn things around.

The Jets went on to post an impressive 52-24-6 record, racking up 110 points, finishing second in the Central Division, and tying their franchise record for the most single-season wins. Yet, the NHL can be unforgiving; despite earning the fourth-best regular season record and one of the strongest seasons in team history, Winnipeg's prize was a tough first-round matchup against the formidable Colorado Avalanche, which ended in a five-game exit.

Connor Hellebuyck is fresh off a Vezina Trophy win for his exceptional 2023-24 season, also taking home the Jennings Trophy as the cherry on top. This year, the Jets’ outlook is significantly more optimistic compared to a year ago, when both Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele were unsigned, and it appeared they were contemplating departures. This season, a major challenge will be to manage Hellebuyck's workload with support from either Kaapo Kahkonen or Eric Comrie. Even Hellebuyck has acknowledged the weight of expectations he placed on himself, and with Laurent Brossoit no longer in the picture, the Jets will need to find a healthier workload balance.

Heading into the 2024-25 season, Winnipeg welcomes new head coach Scott Arniel, who served as an associate coach for the past two years, amid modest expectations in a competitive Central Division that features powerhouses like the Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and a retooled Nashville Predators squad. Can Winnipeg finally break through to reach the Stanley Cup Final? Or will the season expose cracks and reveal a team struggling to keep pace?

Winnipeg Jets upcoming NHL Fixtures

Date Opponent Time TV Channel/ Streaming service Oct 18, 2024 vs San Jose 8:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Oct 20, 2024 vs Pittsburgh 3:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Oct 22, 2024 @ St. Louis 8:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Oct 24, 2024 @ Seattle 10:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Oct 26, 2024 @ Calgary 7:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Oct 28, 2024 vs Toronto 7:30 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Oct 30, 2024 @ Detroit 7:30 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Nov 1, 2024 @ Columbus 7:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Nov 3, 2024 vs Tampa Bay 3:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Nov 5, 2024 vs Utah 8:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Nov 7, 2024 vs Colorado 8:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Nov 9, 2024 vs Dallas 7:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Nov 12, 2024 @ N.Y. Rangers 7:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+ Nov 14, 2024 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 pm NHL Power Play on ESPN+

How to watch Winnipeg Jets NHL games in local markets

TSN remains the official regional broadcaster for Winnipeg Jets regular season games, providing coverage to fans in the designated viewing areas, as defined by the NHL. Jets' games on TSN will be accessible through TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app for subscribers within the Jets' broadcast region, which includes Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and parts of Northwestern Ontario like Kenora, Dryden, and Thunder Bay.

This season, TSN's coverage includes a robust package of 60 Jets regular season games on TSN3. For the remaining 22 regular season games, coverage will transition to Hockey Night in Canada, Rogers Sportsnet, and, debuting this year, Monday Night Hockey on Amazon Prime.

The Jets are slated for 14 appearances on Hockey Night in Canada, four on Sportsnet's Wednesday Night Hockey, and four on Amazon Prime's Monday Night Hockey.

For fans outside this region, ESPN+ is your go-to for live Jets action. So, whether you're in United States or beyond, there's plenty of puck to go around!

How to watch Winnipeg Jets NHL games With An OTA Antenna

If you're in Winnipeg and looking to catch the Jets without a cable subscription, an Over-The-Air antenna might be your ticket. While it’s not a guarantee for every game, if you’re within the team's broadcast area and the game’s on local channels, an antenna is an affordable way to tune in.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

How to watch the 2024-25 Winnipeg Jets season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NHL games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection.

How to watch Winnipeg Jets in and out-of-market NHL games on ESPN+ (Recommended)

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ offers access to all out-of-market games, so you can watch the Jets live even if you're outside the Winnipeg market. Plus, you’ll also get 75+ nationally exclusive games available only on ESPN+.

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

ESPN+ is compatible with a wide array of devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android devices, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, and major smart TVs like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it’s not available on Nintendo and onn.

How to watch Winnipeg Jets NHL games on Hulu+ Live TV

You can catch Winnipeg Jets games on ESPN+ through Hulu+ Live TV for $76.99 per month.

Hulu Live TV provides access to 70 channels, featuring various sports networks such as ESPN, TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, NFL Network, and MLB Network. Hulu doesn't include NHL Network.

As a subscriber, you’ll enjoy unlimited storage on your Cloud DVR and can stream on two devices simultaneously. For an additional $9.99 per month, you can extend the service to unlimited screens at home and three devices when you’re on the go.

Hulu Live TV is compatible with a wide array of devices for streaming Jets games, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android phones and tablets, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and Smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO.

How to watch Winnipeg Jets NHL games on DirecTV Stream

You can't catch Winnipeg Jets live in action with DIRECTV STREAM. However, the streamer offers most RSNs of any live TV streamer. You'll need the DTV Stream Choice package or higher to get RSN livestreams, which starts with a five-day free trial and costs $108.99 a month after that.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

How to watch Winnipeg Jets NHL games on Fubo

Unfortunately, you can't catch Winnipeg Jets games with Fubo.

While they don't offer Winnipeg Jets, Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. For NHL fans, Fubo's Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month (after a 7-day free trial), includes most regional sports networks, though it's worth noting the absence of TNT.

To enhance your experience, you can add the NHL Network via the Sports Plus add-on for an extra $11 per month, giving you access to live out-of-market games and key highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch Winnipeg Jets NHL games on Sling, YouTube TV (Not ideal)

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Fubo and DirecTV Stream, it doesn't carry Jets games. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to NHL Network and ESPN for select nationally broadcast matchups.

While they don’t offer Winnipeg, they do have 60 channels as part of their plan, including sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, TBS, TNT, USA Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, truTV, ESPNEWS, and Golf Channel.

Watch Winnipeg Jets Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Jets' TV market, another dependable way to watch Winnipeg is with a VPN. Our recommendation is NordVPN. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

