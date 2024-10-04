How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators NHL Preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators.

The Detroit Red Wings (3-2) will continue a stretch of three preseason games in three days, welcoming the Ottawa Senators (3-1) to Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

With a strong showing on the road at Little Caesars Arena, several Maple Leafs depth players and prospects managed to shut out an NHL-heavy Red Wings lineup, securing a 2-0 victory.

Nick Robertson led the charge, netting both goals for Toronto in Thursday's pre-season matchup. He opened the scoring at 17:54 of the first period and added an insurance goal at 14:34 in the third. The win marks Toronto’s third straight, improving their pre-season record to 3-1-1.

The Senators aimed to end their two-game skid in the 2024 preseason as they travelled to Bell Centre to face off against the Montreal Canadiens. Despite being in a tough spot during the second period, the Senators stayed resilient and managed to turn the tide in their favour.

Ottawa ultimately edged out the Canadiens 4-3, boosting their preseason record to 3-1-1.

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time

Friday, October 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Friday, October 4, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: NHL Network

Local TV channel: TSN5, BSDET

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators team news

Detroit Red Wings team news and players to watch

The Detroit Red Wings were shut out for the first time this preseason, falling 2-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Goaltender Cam Talbot, who joined Detroit on a two-year free-agent deal this offseason, made 23 saves in the loss. The Red Wings trimmed their training camp roster to 55 players on Wednesday. Among those still fighting for an NHL spot is 32-year-old forward Austin Watson, who is attending on a professional tryout contract.

Watson earned a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning under similar circumstances last season, finishing with four points (two goals, two assists) in 33 games. He believes his physical style of play could be a valuable asset for the Red Wings.

Ottawa Senators team news and players to watch

There are key factors that go into selecting a captain for an NHL team, and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators demonstrated exactly why he holds that role last night.

Midway through the second period, with the Senators down 2-0, Tim Stutzle was elbowed in the face by Arber Xhekaj. As Stutzle hit the ice, Tkachuk immediately stood up for his teammate, engaging Xhekaj in a fight and taking him down. Xhekaj was ejected from the game with a misconduct penalty.

The Senators capitalized on the five-minute power play, scoring three goals to take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission. Michael Amadio and Ridly Greig both netted their first goals of the preseason, while Adam Gaudette notched his third on the man advantage. Drake Batherson contributed with two assists.

If not for Xhekaj’s major penalty, the Senators might not have had the opportunity to shift the game’s momentum by scoring those three crucial power-play goals.

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 02/01/24 Detroit Red Wings 2-3 Ottawa Senators NHL 12/10/23 Detroit Red Wings 1-5 Ottawa Senators NHL 11/17/23 Ottawa Senators 5-4 Detroit Red Wings NHL 10/21/23 Ottawa Senators 2-5 Detroit Red Wings NHL 03/01/23 Ottawa Senators 6-1 Detroit Red Wings NHL

