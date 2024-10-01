How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL Preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks.

The NHL preseason is in full swing, and fans are eager to see the Chicago Blackhawks put on a solid performance as they face off against the Minnesota Wild in a laid-back Tuesday night matchup.

The Blackhawks have had a rocky start to the preseason, currently sitting at 0-2-1. They are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss against the Montreal Canadiens, where they struggled both offensively and defensively. The Minnesota Wild, meanwhile, enter this matchup with a record of 2-2-0.

Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Wild will take on the Blackhawks in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: --

Local TV channel: CHSN, BSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Minnesota Wild team news and players to watch

On the other side, the Minnesota Wild boast a formidable attacking lineup spearheaded by Kirill Kaprizov, whose prowess could easily overwhelm defenses like those of the Philadelphia Flyers. With strong support from Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota’s offense is well-prepared to exploit any gaps in the Blackhawks’ defense. Their aggressive approach, combined with a knack for converting on power plays, will be crucial in dictating the flow of the game and maintaining possession against Chicago.

Although Filip Gustavsson, the Wild's netminder, has slightly lower stats than his Chicago counterpart, with a save percentage of 0.899, his extensive experience behind the goal contributed to his 20 victories last season. This experience will be vital in thwarting the Blackhawks' efforts to breach Minnesota's defense. What might pose a challenge for Gustavsson, however, is predicting the kind of offensive strategies the Blackhawks will deploy, especially given their 0-1 preseason record and hunger for a turnaround.

Chicago Blackhawks team news and players to watch

The Blackhawks, despite a rocky start to their preseason campaign, possess offensive firepower in Connor Bedard, whose sharp shooting could prove troublesome for even the most solid defensive setups, like that of the Colorado Avalanche. Bedard, along with Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno, will need to find ways to outmaneuver Minnesota’s defense, focusing on improving their finishing touch and overall impact on the game. Cracking the Wild’s defense could be the deciding factor in securing their first preseason victory.

In goal, Petr Mrazek faces a hefty challenge, coming off a tough season where he racked up 31 losses—a daunting stat for any goaltender. Though his 0.908 save percentage from last year was commendable, it may be tested by the Wild’s relentless offensive threat, led by Kirill Kaprizov. Mrazek's performance will be crucial, as handling breakaways and deciding when to engage with the pressure from Minnesota’s attack will be key for Chicago’s defense to withstand the barrage.

Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 04/08/24 Chicago Blackhawks 0-4 Minnesota Wild NHL 02/08/24 Chicago Blackhawks 1-2 Minnesota Wild NHL 12/04/23 Minnesota Wild 4-1 Chicago Blackhawks NHL 10/06/23 Chicago Blackhawks 2-3 Minnesota Wild NHL 10/01/23 Minnesota Wild 3-2 Chicago Blackhawks NHL

