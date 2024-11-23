How to watch today's Verona vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Verona and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Matchday 13 of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign features Hellas Verona hosting the reigning champions Inter Milan on Saturday evening. The home side finds itself in 14th place with 12 points, while Inter occupies fourth, trailing league leaders by just one point.

Verona enters the weekend in the lower half of the standings after managing four wins and suffering eight defeats in their first 12 games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina, highlighted by a hat-trick from Moise Kean. This result means Verona has now allowed 27 goals in just a dozen matches, reflecting their defensive struggles.

Meanwhile, under the guidance of ex-Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi, defending champions Inter have struggled to replicate their dominance from previous seasons. Despite sitting in fourth place, the Nerazzurri remain in close contention for the top spot, starting this round of fixtures only one point adrift of Serie A leaders Napoli.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Verona vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Verona and Inter will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, and CBS Sports Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Verona vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio M. A. Bentegodi

The match will be played at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Saturday, November 23, with kick-off set at 9 am ET / 6 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 3 M. Frese

27 P. Dawidowicz

22 A. Berardi Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Verona team news

Hellas Verona heads into this weekend's clash against Inter Milan with no new injury setbacks. However, defender Martin Frese remains sidelined, alongside Slovakian international Ondrej Duda. In addition to these absentees, Juan Manuel Cruz is still recovering from an ACL injury, while Polish international Pawel Dawidowicz is a potential doubt for the fixture.

Inter team news

On the visitors' side, Simone Inzaghi is expected to field his strongest lineup as Serie A action resumes following the international break. The main concern lies with Hakan Çalhanoglu, who is on the mend from a hip issue and could return to training ahead of the weekend. Meanwhile, Brazilian wingback Carlos Augusto has been ruled out due to a hamstring problem.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links