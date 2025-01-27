How to watch today's Venezia vs Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Venezia and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Regional foes Venezia and Hellas Verona are set to face off at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Monday evening, with both sides deeply entrenched in the fight for Serie A survival.

Venezia have shown signs of life in recent weeks, losing just twice in their last seven outings. This mid-season resurgence has helped last year’s Serie B playoff winners inch closer to safety, though they still sit five points shy of 17th place. In their most recent match, the Lagunari battled to a 1-1 draw on the road against fellow newcomers Parma, with Joel Pohjanpalo converting a first-half penalty before the hosts equalized after the break.

History doesn’t favor Venezia in this rivalry, as Hellas Verona remain unbeaten in all seven previous Serie A meetings between the two. Notably, the Gialloblu pulled off a stunning comeback at Stadio Penzo in 2021, turning around a three-goal deficit to claim an unforgettable 4-3 victory—the only time in their top-flight history they’ve achieved such a feat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Venezia vs Verona kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

The match will be played at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Monday, January 27, with kick-off at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezia team news

Venezia coach Eusebio Di Francesco faces several squad headaches ahead of this matchup. Top scorer Joel Pohjanpalo is reportedly on the verge of joining Serie B side Palermo, while the defence is stretched thin due to injuries. Michael Svoboda has been ruled out for the season, and both Giorgio Altare (flexor issue) and Marin Sverko (muscular problem) remain doubtful. Last week, wingbacks Antonio Candela and Ridgeciano Haps stepped into the backline and may be asked to reprise those roles.

Elsewhere, Richie Sagrado, Alfred Duncan, and Domen Crnigoj are unavailable, though recent signings Cheick Conde and Alessio Zerbin are in contention to make their first starts for the club.

Verona team news

On the other side, Verona's Casper Tengstedt—tied with Pohjanpalo on six goals this season—will lead the attack at Stadio Penzo. Among Serie A debutants, only Roma's Artem Dovbyk has scored more goals this campaign.

Coach Paolo Zanetti will also need to shuffle his deck, as both Ondrej Duda and Pawel Dawidowicz are serving suspensions. Duda's absence might open the door for Chelsea-linked midfielder Reda Belahyane to return to the lineup. Meanwhile, long-term absentees Martin Frese, Juan Cruz, and Abdou Harroui remain sidelined with injuries.

