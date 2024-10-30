How to watch today's USWNT vs Argentina Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USWNT and Argentina Women, as well as kick-off time and team news

After back-to-back 3-1 wins over 13th-ranked Iceland to start this camp, the U.S. Women's National Team will wrap up the international window with a friendly against Argentina on Wednesday at Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium.

Emma Hayes's Paris 2024 gold medalists have overcome European opposition, dispatching Iceland with two consecutive 3-1 victories. Now, Argentina awaits, as the two nations prepare to face off for just the sixth time in their histories.

La Albiceleste has faced a challenging stretch lately. Though they qualified for the last two Women's World Cups, they were unable to advance beyond the group stage both times. Last year, they managed a fourth-place finish at the Pan American Games but ended the tournament with three consecutive defeats, conceding eight goals without reply. This year, they have secured only three wins across eight matches.

The last meeting between these two teams was back in February at the Women’s Gold Cup, where the U.S. claimed a dominant 4-0 win over Argentina in Carson, California.

How to watch USA vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the friendly match between the USWNT and Argentina Women will be available to stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, MAX, and Sling, as well as being broadcast on Telemundo, TNT and truTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

USWNT vs Argentina kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

The Women's Friendlies match between USWNT and Argentina Women will be played at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT on Wednesday, October 30, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears will be enjoying a true homecoming. She's notched five goals in her 24 club appearances, and as of Sunday afternoon, she’s already scored once in her single appearance for the USWNT.

Three players in the squad are still waiting to earn their first cap: Eva Gaetino, Mandy Haught, and Alyssa Malonson. Mallory Swanson leads this roster in scoring, boasting 38 career international goals, closely followed by Lindsey Horan with 36. Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith round out the top scorers on the team, each with 24 goals.

USWNT possible XI: Murphy; Krueger, Sams, Girma, Mace; Hershfelt, Albert, Moultrie, Sanchez; Ryan, Smith

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Murphy, Naeher Defenders: Fox, Gaetino, Girma, Krueger, Mace, Malonson, Nighswonger, Sams, Sonnett Midfielders: Albert, Coffey, Hershfelt, Horan, Lavelle, Moultrie, Sanchez Forwards: Ryan, Sears, Shaw, Smith, Swanson, Thompson, Williams

Argentina team news

Head coach German Portanova has called up a squad of 20 players for Argentina's lone match of this international window. The roster lacks experience and proven goal scorers. Only one player, Aldana Cometti, has surpassed 50 international appearances, while only one player, Yamila Rodriguez, has scored more than 10 goals. The 26-year-old plays her club soccer for Santos in Brazil and paced Argentina's goal-scoring carts with six goals at the 2022 Copa America Femenina tournament.

Four of Argentina's 20 players currently play in the U.S., three of whom are college players: Catalina Roggerone and Anela Nigito from Cal State Bakersfield, and Chiara Singarella from Purdue. The only professional in the U.S. is Sophia Braun, representing Spokane Zephyr FC in the USL Super League.

Argentina Women predicted XI: Pereyra; Sachs, Martin, Braun, Cometti, Dominguez; R. Nunez, Preininger, Pereyra, Singarella; Ippolito

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pereyra, Chaves Defenders: Sachs, Martin, Nigito, Cometti, Nunez, Rodriguez, Braun, Roggerone, Dominguez Midfielders: Preininger, R. Nunez, Gimenez, Ippolito, Pereyra Forwards: Szymanowski, Troncoso, Holzheier, Singarella

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/24/24 Argentina 0-4 USA CONCACAF Gold Cup 02/25/21 USA 6-0 Argentina SheBelieves Cup 12/19/14 USA 7-0 Argentina International Friendly Games

