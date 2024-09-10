How to watch today's USMNT vs New Zealand friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USMNT and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a frustrating loss to Canada in Kansas City, the U.S. Men's National Team looks to wrap up the September international window with a friendly against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Interim coach Mikey Varas expressed disappointment with the squad’s lack of intensity and concentration during the 2-1 defeat to Jesse Marsch's Canadian side. Veterans Chris Richards and Tim Ream echoed those concerns, calling out the team for a performance that lacked passion and drive.

Despite ongoing speculation, reports still indicate that Mauricio Pochettino could soon take over as USMNT head coach. If he tuned in from Barcelona to watch the defeat, he likely wouldn't be impressed much. Rebuilding the team's identity and morale is set to be a major challenge ahead for the Argentine.

On the other hand, New Zealand comes into this matchup after a 3-0 defeat to Mexico as they gear up for 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Oceania region. With the OFC now guaranteed a World Cup spot, New Zealand is the overwhelming favorite to claim that ticket.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USMNT vs New Zealand online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), SlingTV, Universo, Peacock, Telemundo, Max, TNT, TruTV and DirecTV Stream in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

USA vs New Zealand kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

The game between USA and New Zealand will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT news

The USMNT's performance against Canada left much to be desired. Several key players were absent due to injuries, including Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, and Tim Weah. Adams, sidelined by a back injury, has been missing in action for Bournemouth, while Dest is still recovering from an ACL tear. Weah has been dealing with a nagging hamstring issue, forcing him to sit out for both club and country. Although Robinson was given a rest, he also missed the upcoming clash with New Zealand.

On the positive side, Cade Cowell is set to feature against New Zealand, and Patrick Schulte will likely earn his third cap after his recent appearance. USMNT star Christian Pulisic is expected to add to his growing tally of national team appearances. Luca de la Torre, who found the back of the net last game, will be eager to keep his momentum and hit the scoresheet again.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Scally, Trusty, Richards, Lund; Morris, Musah, Tillman; Sargent, Pepi, Pulisic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Johnson Defenders: A. Robinson, Richards, Scally, Ream, Carter-Vickers, McKenzie, M. Robinson, Lund, Moore Midfielders: Pulišić, Reyna, Weah, McKennie, Musah, Adams, Tillman, Aaronson, Johnny, De La Torre Forwards: Balogun, Pepi, Sargent, Wright

New Zealand team news

Chris Wood remains their key figure in attack. He has had a fine start to the season at Nottingham Forest with two goals in his first three Premier League games. He is also New Zealand's all-time leading goalscorer with 34 goals.

Moreover, a number of players from the Olympic squad, who lost 4-1 to the U.S. U23 team, have now stepped up to the senior team, namely Ben Waine, Matthew Garbett and Alex Paulse.

New Zealand possible XI: Crocombe, Payne, Boxall, Tuiloma, Cacace; Rufer, Stamenic; Just, Barbarouses, Waine; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crocombe, Sail, Paulsen Defenders: Smith, Tuiloma, Boxall, Payne, Cacace, Pijnaker, Surman, Wilkins Midfielders: Just, Garbett, Stamenić, Bell, Rufer, Old Forwards: Wood, Barbarouses, Waine, Rogerson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/10/2016 USA 1-1 New Zealand International Friendly

