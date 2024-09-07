How to watch today's USMNT vs Canada friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USMNT and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Another instalment of the rivalry between the USA and Canada is set for Saturday as the two neighbours clash in a friendly at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The hosts are recovering from a lacklustre Copa America performance this past summer, where they were eliminated in the group stage. Meanwhile, the Canucks had a stronger showing, reaching the semi-finals and eventually finishing in fourth place.

A string of underwhelming performances by his side at the Copa America marked the end of Gregg Berhalter's era as head coach of the USA, following his successful reign that included two CONCACAF Nations League titles and a Gold Cup. He was dismissed shortly after the tournament.

Although not officially confirmed, it is widely reported that former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to take over, guiding this talented generation towards the next World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USA vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fubo, Universo, Peacock, Telemundo and Max in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USMNT vs Canada kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, United States, on Saturday, September 7, with kick-off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

The USMNT squad features two uncapped players, Marlon Fossey and Diego Kochen, who are hoping to earn their first call-ups to the senior team. Patrick Schulte has made one appearance for the national side.

Interim boss Mikey Varas has included 13 players under the age of 23 for this selection, among them Brenden Aaronson, Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna, and Caleb Wiley. The latter is currently on loan at Strasbourg in Ligue 1 after moving to Chelsea during the summer transfer period.

At the Copa America, Folarin Balogun scored twice, while captain Christian Pulisic added a goal to his tally, bringing his total to 30 goals with the national team, tying him with former US international Brian McBride.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Scally, Trusty, Richards, Lund; Tillman, Morris, Musah; Pulisic, Balogun, Wright

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Johnson Defenders: A. Robinson, Richards, Scally, Ream, Carter-Vickers, McKenzie, M. Robinson, Lund, Moore Midfielders: Pulišić, Reyna, Weah, McKennie, Musah, Adams, Tillman, Aaronson, Johnny, De La Torre Forwards: Balogun, Pepi, Sargent, Wright

Canada team news

Canada boss Jesse Marsch has included four uncapped players in the Canadian squad for this friendly: Stephen Afrifa, Nathan Saliba, Niko Sigur, and Jonathan Sirois.

Captain Alphonso Davies is on the verge of moving up to 10th place in Canada's all-time goal scorers list with his next goal, potentially surpassing Ali Gerba. Meanwhile, Jonathan David has netted 28 goals for Les Rouges, just one shy of Cyle Larin's record for the most goals in the history of the men's national team.

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies; Laryea, Choiniere, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Larin

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Crépeau, McGill, Sirois Defenders: Davies, Buchanan, Sigur, Johnston, Miller, Cornelius, Bombito, Adekugbe, De Fougerolles, Waterman, Hiebert Midfielders: Eustaquio, Koné, Millar, Laryea, Shaffelburg, Osorio, Choinière, Ahmed, Piette Forwards: David, Larin, Bair, Oluwaseyi, Russell-Rowe, Afrifa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/07/23 USA 2 (3)-2 (2) Canada CONCACAF Gold Cup 19/06/23 Canada 0-0 USA CONCACAF Nations League 31/01/22 Canada 2-0 USA World Championship Qual. CONCACAF 06/09/21 USA 1-1 Canada World Championship Qual. CONCACAF 19/07/21 USA 1-0 Canada CONCACAF Gold Cup

