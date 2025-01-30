How to watch today's Tottenham vs Elfsborg Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Tottenham and Elfsborg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham welcome Elfsborg to North London on Thursday night in the Europa League, with Ange Postecoglou under mounting pressure to deliver a much-needed victory.

Spurs have already secured a playoff berth following last week’s triumph over Hoffenheim, but they’ll be eager to sidestep a two-legged showdown in February by securing a top-eight finish in the League Phase.

A draw might be enough, but given that the Swedish outfit sit 20th in the standings and have just lost their star player to Championship side Plymouth Argyle, Spurs will be expected to claim all three points.

With a gruelling schedule ahead—including three consecutive away fixtures in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup—a convincing win in front of their home crowd would be the perfect morale booster.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Elfsborg online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Tottenham and Elfsborg will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Elfsborg kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs Elfsborg is scheduled for a 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT kick-off on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tottenham team news

Tottenham's injury concerns continue to pile up, with Richarlison now a doubt after limping off early against Leicester. Meanwhile, Pape Matar Sarr faces a late fitness test, as Ange Postecoglou admitted the midfielder should never have featured in Sunday's defeat.

Between the sticks, Brandon Austin is set to retain his spot with Antonin Kinsky unavailable, while Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon will also miss out. Up front, Will Lankshear could be handed an opportunity, though Heung-min Son remains the most likely candidate to lead the attack—despite clearly needing a breather.

James Maddison sat out the clash against his former club due to "soreness," but there is optimism he'll be available. Cristian Romero has been back in training for a week, but it's doubtful he'll be risked. Elsewhere, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, and Wilson Odobert are all sidelined.

Elfsborg team news

The away side will have to make do without Enzo Andren for this encounter, but beyond that, they have no other fitness concerns.

With Michael Baidoo making the switch to Plymouth Argyle earlier this month, Jalal Abdullai was trusted to spearhead the attack in the previous outing. The 20-year-old is expected to retain his place up top, flanked by Arber Zeneli and Gottfrid Rapp, who will provide attacking support.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links