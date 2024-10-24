How to watch the Europa League match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will resume their Europa League campaign on Thursday, as they host AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou's men have experienced a somewhat inconsistent start to their Premier League season, but their convincing 4-1 triumph over West Ham on Saturday has brought some stability. In contrast, their Europa League journey has been relatively smooth.

For AZ, this clash comes at a particularly bad time, as Maarten Martens' side are enduring a four-match losing streak, their worst run of form in 22 years. This tough fixture on paper couldn't come at a more challenging moment for the Dutch side.

How to watch Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX.

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

The hosts will be without Wilson Odobert and Djed Spence for this matchup, which is a setback for Ange Postecoglou's plans, as both players would have been considered for starting roles to provide some rest for key players.

One such player is Pedro Porro, the Spurs right-back, who has played the full 90 minutes in six consecutive matches, including the recent away game in Hungary during matchday two, as well as twice for Spain during the international break.

After missing the victory against Ferencvaros due to suspension, Radu Dragusin is set to return and is expected to start, allowing Postecoglou to rest his two main central defenders, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Moore, Richarlison, Werner

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert

AZ Alkmaar team news

On the visitors' side, striker Troy Parrott, who left the club on a permanent basis just a few months ago, will be back at the place where he spent seven years. He aims to add to his tally in European competitions after scoring the winner against Elfsborg.

Ibrahim Sadiq is a doubt after returning from international duty with an injury, joining Bruno Martins Indi, Mexx Merdink, and Wouter Goes on the injury list.

David Moller Wolfe's red card over the weekend won’t impact his availability for this match, but the defender will face suspension for AZ's game against Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

AZ Alkmaar possible XI: Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Penetra, Dekker, Wolfe; Clasie, Mijnans, Koopmeiners; Buurmeester, Parrott, Van Bommel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Owusu-Oduro, Zoet, Westerveld, Verhulst, Deen Defenders: Maikuma, Penetra, Kasius, Möller Wolfe, Goes, Martins Indi, Dekker, de Wit, Berkhout Midfielders: van Bommel, Belić, Mijnans, Addai, Koopmeiners, Clasie, Smit, Schouten, Buurmeester, Kwakman Forwards: Parrott, Sadiq, Poku, Meerdink, Lahdo, Zeefuik

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

