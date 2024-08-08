How to watch today's Tigres vs Pachuca Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two Liga MX heavyweights will go face off on Thursday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas in Leagues Cup knockout stage action as Tigres UANL take on Pachuca.
Los Tigres defeated Inter Miami 2-1 over the weekend thanks to a late goal, winning the East 3 group in the process, while Hidalgo finished second in East 6 despite a 2-1 loss to Toronto.
Tigres vs Pachuca kick-off time
|Date:
|Thursday, August 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Q2 Stadium
The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Thursday, August 8, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Tigres vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Tigres and Pachuca will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.
Team news & squads
Tigres team news
There are no fresh injuries or suspensions to report on in the Tigres camp. David Ayala was unavailable for Tigres in their match against Inter Miami due to a knee injury, while Javier Aquino, Rafael Carioca and Juan Vigon all made their first appearances in the Leagues Cup this year.
Juan Brunetta opened the scoring for Tigres after 18 minutes on Saturday, with Vigon netting the winner just six minutes before the final whistle.
Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Pizarro, Reyes, Angulo; Cordova, Vigon, Gorriaran, Quinones; Ibanez, Gignac.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
|Defenders:
|Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino
|Midfielders:
|Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
|Forwards:
|Ibanez, Gignac
Pachuca team news
Pachuca have no fresh injuries in their camp and head coach Guillermo Almada should have his full squad available for selection.
Pachuca possible XI: Moreno, Rodriguez, Cabral, Barreto, B. Gonzalez; A. Gonzalez, Pedraza; Mena, Bautista, Idrissi; Rondon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas
|Defenders:
|Barreto, Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga
|Midfielders:
|Pedraza, Deossa, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Luna, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel
|Forwards:
|Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/04/24
|Tigres UANL 0-3 CF Pachuca
|Liga MX, Clausura
|08/10/23
|CF Pachuca 1-1 Tigres UANL
|Liga MX, Apertura
|26/06/23
|CF Pachuca 1-2 Tigres UANL
|Trofeo de Campeon de Campeones
|16/01/23
|Tigres UANL 4-1 CF Pachuca
|Liga MX, Clausura
|17/10/22
|CF Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANL
|Liga MX, Apertura