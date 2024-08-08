How to watch today's Tigres vs Pachuca Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Tigres and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Liga MX heavyweights will go face off on Thursday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas in Leagues Cup knockout stage action as Tigres UANL take on Pachuca.

Los Tigres defeated Inter Miami 2-1 over the weekend thanks to a late goal, winning the East 3 group in the process, while Hidalgo finished second in East 6 despite a 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Pachuca kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Thursday, August 8, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Tigres vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Tigres and Pachuca will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

There are no fresh injuries or suspensions to report on in the Tigres camp. David Ayala was unavailable for Tigres in their match against Inter Miami due to a knee injury, while Javier Aquino, Rafael Carioca and Juan Vigon all made their first appearances in the Leagues Cup this year.

Juan Brunetta opened the scoring for Tigres after 18 minutes on Saturday, with Vigon netting the winner just six minutes before the final whistle.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Pizarro, Reyes, Angulo; Cordova, Vigon, Gorriaran, Quinones; Ibanez, Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Pachuca team news

Pachuca have no fresh injuries in their camp and head coach Guillermo Almada should have his full squad available for selection.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno, Rodriguez, Cabral, Barreto, B. Gonzalez; A. Gonzalez, Pedraza; Mena, Bautista, Idrissi; Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga Midfielders: Pedraza, Deossa, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Luna, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel Forwards: Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/04/24 Tigres UANL 0-3 CF Pachuca Liga MX, Clausura 08/10/23 CF Pachuca 1-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Apertura 26/06/23 CF Pachuca 1-2 Tigres UANL Trofeo de Campeon de Campeones 16/01/23 Tigres UANL 4-1 CF Pachuca Liga MX, Clausura 17/10/22 CF Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Apertura

