How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Tigres and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will lock horns again New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday in the Leagues Cup Round of 16, marking their first encounter since 2020.

In the previous round, Los Tigres narrowly edged out with a 1-0 victory over Pachuca. Meanwhile, the Pigeons advanced after a dramatic penalty shootout against the New England Revolution, winning 7-6 following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Tigres vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Tigres vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Apple TV and FS1 in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres are likely to be without the services of midfielder David Ayala, who continues to recover from a knee cap injury that has sidelined him throughout the tournament.

In the previous round, Marcelo Flores found the back of the net for the first time in the competition, while goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman recorded his maiden clean sheet of the Leagues Cup this year, making three crucial saves.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Pizarro, Reyes, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Cordova, Brunetta, Ibanez; Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

New York City FC team news

The Pigeons overcame the absences of several key players, including the injured Andres Perea and Malachi Jones, as well as the loaned-out Talles Magno, to secure their place in the next round.

On Friday, Santiago Rodriguez put the Blues ahead with a 35th-minute penalty, while New England's Mark-Anthony Kaye's spot-kick in the shootout missed the crossbar, enabling Justin Haak to score the decisive penalty from 12 yards out.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Parks, Sands; Wolf, Rodriguez, Fernandez; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/12/20 Tigres UANL 4-0 New York City FC CONCACAF Champions Cup 12/03/20 New York City FC 0-1 Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup

