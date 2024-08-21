How to watch today's The Strongest vs Penarol Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between The Strongest and Club Atletico Penarol, as well as kick-off time and team news

Penarol will make the trip to La Paz to take on The Strongest in the second leg of Copa Libertadores round of 16 tie on Wednesday at Estadio Ernesto Siles.

The visitors are carrying a huge first-leg advantage, with the hosts trailing 4-0 ahead of the return leg.

From the start, Ismael Rescalvo's squad appeared disjointed and under pressure, trailing by three goals at halftime while barely creating any offensive chances.

The Bolivians couldn't muster a single shot on target during the entire 90 minutes, suffering their second consecutive 4-0 defeat in this tournament.

The Strongest vs Club Atletico Penarol kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Hernando Siles Stadium

The Copa Libertadores match between The Strongest and Club Atletico Penarol will be played at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT on Wednesday, August 21, in the United States (US)

How to watch The Strongest vs Club Atletico Penarol online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between The Strongest and Penarol will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

The Strongest team news

Following their 4-0 loss to Gremio on matchday six of Brazilian Serie A, The Strongest revamped their starting lineup for the first leg of this tie, introducing four new players: Jeyson Chura, Abdiel Ayarza, Victor Cuellar, and Jaime Arrascaita.

In his last two Libertadores appearances, goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra has faced 10 shots on target per game, conceding four goals each time.

The Strongest possible XI: Viscarra; Caire, Aimar, Jusino, Roca; Ortega, Cuellar, Ramallo; Amoroso, Triverio, Angulo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Triverio, Angulo, Miranda, Chura, Guerrero Defenders: Ortega, Ayarza, Ursino, López, Arrascaita, Ramallo, Amoroso, Quiroga, Sotomayor, Wayar, Cuellar Midfielders: Enoumba, Aimar, Jusino, Caire, Lino, Roca, Quaglio, Velásquez Forwards: Viscarra, Gutiérrez, Careaga

Club Atletico Penarol team news

Ignacio Sosa's availability for Penarol in this upcoming match is uncertain due to a muscle tear he suffered earlier this month.

Last week, Leonardo Fernandez gave his team an early lead in the ninth minute, followed by Maximiliano Silvera extending the advantage. Jaime Baez and Facundo Batista then added goals to complete the scoring.

Penarol possible XI: Aguerre; Milans, Mendez, Rodriguez, Hernandez; A. Fernandez, Darias; Cabrera, L. Fernandez, Baez; Silvera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Babi, Silvera, Báez, Avenatti, Batista, González Defenders: Fernández, Ramírez, Sosa, García, Cristóforo, Cabrera, Sequeira, Rossi, Barbas, Darías, Fernandez, Acosta, Guisolfo, Olase Midfielders: Olivera, Mayada, Hernández, Rodríguez, Milans, Coelho, Méndez, Sosa, Gianoli, Herrera Forwards: Aguerre, De Amores, Morgan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/08/24 Peñarol 4-0 The Strongest Copa Libertadores 18/05/18 Peñarol 2-0 The Strongest Copa Libertadores 16/03/18 The Strongest 1-0 Peñarol Copa Libertadores

