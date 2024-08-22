How to watch today's Sportivo Ameliano vs Libertad Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Sportivo Ameliano and Libertad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sportivo Ameliano will welcome Club Libertad to Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Thursday with a place in the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals on the line.

With last week's reverse leg ending in a 1-1 stalemate at Estadio Tigo La Huerta, a place in the quarter-finals is very much up for grabs and we expect both sides to go all guns blazing here.

In their first-ever knockout match in the Sudamericana, Sportivo performed admirably, taking the lead after 23 minutes and managing to hold on for the result. The home side will now be aiming to cross the line with another strong performance this Thursday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sportivo Ameliano vs Libertad kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Defensores del Chaco

The Copa Sudamericana match between Sportivo Ameliano and Libertad will be played at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción, Paraguay.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT on Thursday, August 22, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sportivo Ameliano vs Libertad online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Sudamericana match will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS Connect.

Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

You may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service if you are abroad. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sportivo Ameliano team news

Sportivo only made a single change to their starting XI from matchday six of the group stage to the first leg of this last 16 knockout tie, with Brian Benitez taking Juan Patino's place in the lineup. Franco Ortellado, who had been recovering from a cruciate ligament tear, was also back available on the bench.

The only goal the visitors managed against Libertad came from Alejandro Samudio in the 23rd minute last week.

Sportivo Ameliano possible XI: Rossi; Gonzalez, Baez, Gutierrez, Paredes; Benitez; Samudio, Maiz, Zaracho, Valdez; Torales

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cristóforo, Rossi Defenders: Gutiérrez, Patiño, Gonzalez, Aranda, Paredes, Báez, Ortellado, Martinich, Cabrera, Aquino, Areco, Ferreira Midfielders: Bogado, Maiz, Contrera, Benitez, Romero, Alfonso, Servian, Zaracho Forwards: Valdez, Ocampos, Samudio, Villagra, Torales, Salinas, Barja, Fretes, Sarquis, Villalba

Libertad team news

In the first leg, Libertad were missing Hector Villalba, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear. Diego Viera, Nestor Gimenez, Hernesto Caballero, Lucas Sanabria, and Lorenzo Melgarejo were the only players who started the second leg of their round of 32 tie and were also in the starting lineup on Thursday.

Libertad equalized with a goal from Matias Espinoza around the hour mark, marking the Paraguayan left-back's first goal of the tournament this campaign.

Club Libertad possible XI: Silva; Piris, Viera, Lezcano, Espinoza; Campuzano, Caballero, Merlini; Fernandez, O. Cardozo, Melgarejo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Morínigo, González Defenders: Espinoza, Ramírez, Piris, Giménez, Jacquet, Viera, Cardozo, del Valle Midfielders: Fernandez, Silva, Franco, Mendieta, Sanabria, Villalba, Lezcano, Lucena, Martínez, Caballero, Campuzano, Merlini, Bareiro, Riveros, Lopez Forwards: Cardozo, Santa Cruz, Melgarejo, Villalba, Aguilar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/08/24 Sportivo Ameliano 0-0 Libertad Primera División, Clausura 16/08/24 Libertad 1-1 Sportivo Ameliano CONMEBOL Sudamericana 27/05/24 Sportivo Ameliano 0-1 Libertad Primera División, Apertura 12/03/24 Libertad 4-1 Sportivo Ameliano Primera División, Apertura 21/10/23 Libertad 3-0 Sportivo Ameliano Primera División, Clausura

Useful links