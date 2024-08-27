How to watch today's Sporting Kansas City vs Indy Eleven US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and Indy Eleven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City will compete for a spot in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final on Tuesday when they host USL Championship team Indy Eleven at Children's Mercy Park in a semifinal clash for U.S. Soccer's national title.

Peter Vermes' squad gained significant momentum on Saturday, dominating Orlando City SC with a 3-0 victory at home as the MLS regular season resumed after a month-long break for the Leagues Cup. On Tuesday, Kansas City will face an Indy Eleven team eager to extend their remarkable Cinderella journey all the way to the Open Cup Final.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Indy Eleven online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sporting Kansas City vs Indy Eleven kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting KC took an inventive approach to their lineup on Saturday. With Nemanja Radoja sidelined by a groin injury that will keep him out for "a while," the team experimented by placing left-back Zorhan Bassong in a double pivot alongside Jake Davis. Although this change seemed like an effort to conserve energy ahead of a quick turnaround, it proved to be quite effective.

Defender Kortne Ford remains unavailable for selection, as he hasn't played in over two years due to an Achilles tendon injury. Meanwhile, Belgian Logan Ndenbe is eager for his first start since recovering from a knee injury, but Tim Leibold is likely to keep his spot in the lineup.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Melia, Schewe Defenders: Fontas, Voloder, Leibold, Castellanos, Bassong, Pierre, Rindov Midfielders: Radoja, Thommy, Flores, Walter Forwards: Pulido, Salloi, Shelton, Vargas, Agada, Afrifa, Tzionis

Indy Eleven team news

Under the guidance of head coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven's squad boasts nine players with MLS experience, including former Sporting KC midfielder James Musa. The team also features four active internationals: Maalique Foster (Jamaica), Douglas Martinez (Honduras), Augustine Williams (Sierra Leone), and Romario Williams (Jamaica).

Augustine Williams has found the back of the net in each of Indy's last three U.S. Open Cup games, and his eight goals across all competitions this season put him just one goal behind Jack Blake for the team's top scorer. Aedan Stanley, who is the only player to have played in every match for Indy this year, is currently second in the USL Championship with seven assists in 2024.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sulte, Oettl, Vostal, Crawford Defenders: O'Brien, Stanley, Chapman-Page, Diz Pe, Ofeimu, Neidlinger, King, McCoy, Musa Midfielders: Lindley, Blake, Sanchez, Quinn, Wootton, Mines, Gibson, Schneider, Ivetic Forwards: Henderlong, A. Williams, R. Williams, Guenzatti, Ikoba, Collier, Chavarria, Martínez

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

