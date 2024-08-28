This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders 2024Getty
US Open Cup
team-logo
team-logo
WATCH ON APPLE TV
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs LAFC US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

US Open CupSeattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FCSeattle Sounders FCLos Angeles FC

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Off the back of a 3-1 loss to the Columbus Crew in the 2024 Leagues Cup Final, Los Angeles will turn their attention to the U.S. Open Cup when they face the Seattle Sounders in a semifinal clash on Wednesday at the Starfire Sports Complex.

Sounders reached this stage by edging out the USL Championship's Sacramento Republic FC 2-1 in the quarterfinals, while LAFC defeated New Mexico United 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

This will be the fourth meeting between Seattle and LAFC this season. The winner of this game will face the winner of Sporting Kansas City and the USL Championship's Indy Eleven in the U.S. Open Cup Final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date:Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Kick-off time:10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT
Venue:Starfire Sports Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles will be played at the Starfire Sports Stadium in Tukwila, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT on Tuesday, August 13, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Albert Rusnak should be joined at the centre of the park by Obed Vargas and Joao Paulo while Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock and 29-year-old striker Morris, who scored 14 goals and provided four assists across all competitions in 2024, should lead the attack.

At the defensive end of the ball, Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen and Nouhou Tolo should form the back four once again, with skipper Stefan Frei starting between the sticks.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Tolo; Vargas, Paulo, Rusnak; Roldan, Rothrock, Morris

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Frei, Thomas, Castro
Defenders:Nathan, Tolo, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins
Midfielders:C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara
Forwards:Morris, Musovski, Teves

Los Angeles FC team news

Denis Bouanga, who tallied six goals and three assists across seven Leagues Cup games, is poised to make a difference on any pitch and help propel his team to their second final of 2024. The Black and Gold were without Luis Muller, who remains sidelined as he recovers from a hip injury. Additionally, Lorenzo Dellavalle will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL earlier.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Murillo, Chanot, Long; Palencia, Sanchez, Atuesta, Hollingshead; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lloris, Romero, Hasal
Defenders:Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long
Midfielders:Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe
Forwards:Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Muller, Bouanga, Giroud

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
18/08/24Seattle Sounders FC 0-3 Los Angeles FCLeagues Cup
21/07/24Seattle Sounders FC 0-3 Los Angeles FCMLS
25/02/24Los Angeles FC 2-1 Seattle Sounders FCMLS
27/11/23Seattle Sounders FC 0-1 Los Angeles FCMLS
22/06/23Los Angeles FC 1-0 Seattle Sounders FCMLS

Useful links

Advertisement