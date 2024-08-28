How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs LAFC US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Off the back of a 3-1 loss to the Columbus Crew in the 2024 Leagues Cup Final, Los Angeles will turn their attention to the U.S. Open Cup when they face the Seattle Sounders in a semifinal clash on Wednesday at the Starfire Sports Complex.

Sounders reached this stage by edging out the USL Championship's Sacramento Republic FC 2-1 in the quarterfinals, while LAFC defeated New Mexico United 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

This will be the fourth meeting between Seattle and LAFC this season. The winner of this game will face the winner of Sporting Kansas City and the USL Championship's Indy Eleven in the U.S. Open Cup Final.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: Starfire Sports Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles will be played at the Starfire Sports Stadium in Tukwila, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT on Tuesday, August 13, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Albert Rusnak should be joined at the centre of the park by Obed Vargas and Joao Paulo while Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock and 29-year-old striker Morris, who scored 14 goals and provided four assists across all competitions in 2024, should lead the attack.

At the defensive end of the ball, Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen and Nouhou Tolo should form the back four once again, with skipper Stefan Frei starting between the sticks.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Tolo; Vargas, Paulo, Rusnak; Roldan, Rothrock, Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Nathan, Tolo, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins Midfielders: C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara Forwards: Morris, Musovski, Teves

Los Angeles FC team news

Denis Bouanga, who tallied six goals and three assists across seven Leagues Cup games, is poised to make a difference on any pitch and help propel his team to their second final of 2024. The Black and Gold were without Luis Muller, who remains sidelined as he recovers from a hip injury. Additionally, Lorenzo Dellavalle will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL earlier.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Murillo, Chanot, Long; Palencia, Sanchez, Atuesta, Hollingshead; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero, Hasal Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Muller, Bouanga, Giroud

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/08/24 Seattle Sounders FC 0-3 Los Angeles FC Leagues Cup 21/07/24 Seattle Sounders FC 0-3 Los Angeles FC MLS 25/02/24 Los Angeles FC 2-1 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 27/11/23 Seattle Sounders FC 0-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 22/06/23 Los Angeles FC 1-0 Seattle Sounders FC MLS

