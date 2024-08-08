How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seattle Sounders will strive to avoid consecutive defeats at Lumen Field for the first time this season when they face the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Leagues Cup round of 32 on Thursday.

The Sounders' 3-1 loss at home to Necaxa dropped them to second in the West 6 rankings, while LA finished first in West 2 after a 5-4 penalty shootout victory against Chivas Guadalajara.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT PT Venue: Lumen Field

The 2024 Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will be played at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT on Thursday, August 8, in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

In their match against Necaxa, Pedro de la Vega was substituted for Paul Rothrock in the first half, with the Sounders stating it was a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Braudilio Rodrigues was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Obed Vargas opened the scoring for Seattle just eight minutes into the game, marking his first goal in the Leagues Cup this season and only his second across all competitions.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Thomas; A. Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Tolo; Paulo, Vargas; C. Roldan, Rusnak, De la Vega; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

LA Galaxy team news

Striker Dejan Joveljic remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while full-back Julian Aude is recovering from a groin problem. Both players are set to return to action within the next couple of weeks.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: Micovic; Yamane, Neal, Caceres; Cuevas, Brugman, Delgado, Nelson; Pec, Puig; Paintsil.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/05/24 Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 LA Galaxy MLS 31/03/24 LA Galaxy 1-0 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 05/10/23 Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 LA Galaxy MLS 11/05/23 LA Galaxy 3-1 Seattle Sounders FC US Open Cup 02/04/23 LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders FC MLS

