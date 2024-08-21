How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A spot in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals is on the line Thursday as Sao Paulo welcome Nacional for the second leg of their tie at Estadio de Morumbi.

The first leg in Montevideo ended in a dire goalless draw, marking only the second time this year that neither team managed to find the back of the net in the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sao Paulo vs Nacional kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo

The Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Nacional will be played at Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo, commercially known as Estadio MorumBIS, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT on Thursday, August 22, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Nacional is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo team news

Last week, Sao Paulo were without the services of Pablo Maia due to a thigh injury, while Alisson was sidelined with a broken ankle, and Erick missed out due to muscle tightness.

Patryck Lanza isn’t likely to return to action until early September as he recovers from a shoulder strain, and Liziero is expected to make his comeback around the same time after dealing with a hip injury.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Rafinha, Arboleda, Franco, Welington; Bobadilla, Gustavo; Araujo, Luciano, Ferreira; Calleri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafael, Jandrei, Young Defenders: Costa, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Sabino, Belem, Welington, Patryck, Vinicius, Moreira, Rafinha Midfielders: Maia, Negrucci, Gustavo, Nestor, Rodriguinho, Bobadilla, Alisson, Galoppo, Rodriguez, Araujo, Nikao Forwards: Moura, Calleri, Silva, Luciano, Juan, Erick, Ferreirinha, Gomes

Nacional team news

Nacional had to make do without Christian Ebere, who is recovering from knee surgery, in the first leg, while Gonzalo Carneiro and Renzo Sanchez remain sidelined with cruciate ligament injuries.

Diego Polenta was one of three fresh faces in the starting lineup last week who didn't play in their matchday six loss to Libertad (2-1). Polenta, along with Sebastian Coates and Diego Zabala, replaced Juan Izquierdo, Franco Romero (now with Sporting Cristal), and Gaston Gonzalez.

Nacional possible XI: Mejia; Lozano, Coates, Polenta, Baez; Sanabria, Oliva, Pereyra; Galeano, Betancourt, Zabala

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mejía, Suárez, Machado Defenders: Coates, Polenta, Velázquez, Antoni, Lozano, Báez, Izquierdo, Martínez Midfielders: Galeano, Pereyra, Oliva, Zabala, González, Recoba, Castro, Chagas, Sanabria Magolé, Cairus Forwards: López, Santander, Carneiro, Herazo, Bentancourt, Ebere, Petit, Sánchez, Lopez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/08/24 Nacional 0-0 Sao Paulo Copa Libertadores

