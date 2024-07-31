How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs DC United Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Santos Laguna and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexican side Santos Laguna will look to record their first-ever win in the Leagues Cup when they play their opening game on Wednesday against DC United at Audi Field.

Laguneros are winless in the Liga MX Apertura so far, losing their most recent game 3-0 at home to Tigres UANL, while the Black-and-Red won their opening Leagues Cup clash against Atlanta United, 6-5 on penalties.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Santos Laguna vs DC United kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Leagues Cup match between Santos Laguna and DC United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Apple TV and FS1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

In their loss to Tigres, Santos Laguna was missing Pedro Aquino and Ronaldo Prieto due to knee injuries, while Jose Juan Macias is dealing with a muscle strain.

Harold Preciado, who claimed the 2023 Apertura Golden Boot, has been suspended since March following allegations of doping by Mexico's Anti-Doping Commission.

Last year, Preciado was instrumental in the Leagues Cup, scoring three of the team's four goals, with the only other goal coming from Raul Lopez in a defeat against Orlando City.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Lorona, Nunez, Santamaria, Echeverria; Mariscal, Lopez; Medina, Fagundez, Sordo; Lozano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajud Defenders: Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña Midfielders: Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo Forwards: Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo

DC United team news

DC United will be without the services of Kristian Fletcher due to a sore ankle, while Conner Antley is facing a torn ACL that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season.

Russell Canouse is also dealing with a health issue, and there is currently no clear timeline for his return. On a positive note, Jackson Hopkins made his comeback as a substitute this past weekend after missing time due to a back injury.

In their match against the Five Stripes, Christian Benteke put DC in front just four minutes in, followed by Jared Stroud bagging a brace. Alex Bono then stepped up in the shootout, saving two penalties from Atlanta to secure two points for his team.

DC United possible XI: Bono; Herrera, Bartlett, McVey, Santos; Peltola; Stroud, Dajome; Klich; Benteke, Badji

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miller, Bono, Crockford, Zamudio Defenders: Bartlett, Santos, Tubbs, Herrera, Sargis, Akinmboni, McVey Midfielders: Peltola, Stroud, Pirani, Rodriguez, Garay, Ku-DiPietro, Klich Forwards: Dajome, Murrell, Benteke

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links