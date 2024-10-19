How to watch today's Rotherham United vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Rotherham and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rotherham United will aim to extend their unbeaten streak to five matches as they host Wrexham at the New York Stadium on Saturday, looking to climb further up the League One standings.

The hosts enter this clash in strong form, having turned around a slow start to the season and building momentum in recent weeks. However, they'll be up against a formidable opponent in Wrexham, who are targeting back-to-back victories to solidify their place in the automatic promotion spots.

Meanwhile, the visitors, fresh off consecutive promotions into England's third tier, have made an impressive start to their 2024-25 League One campaign. They currently hold second place in the standings, amassing 20 points from their first 10 matches, showcasing their ambition to continue their remarkable rise through the ranks.

How to watch Rotherham vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Rotherham and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Rotherham vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: New York Stadium

The League One match between Rotherham and Wrexham will be played at New York Stadium in Rotherham, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Rotherham team news

Rotherham boss Steve Evans is likely to stick with a similar lineup for Rotherham United's match against Wrexham, mirroring the team that secured a draw with Peterborough United last weekend. However, striker Jonson Clarke-Harris could be a doubt for this fixture after being subbed off with an injury concern following his third goal in that game.

Should Clarke-Harris be unavailable, Jordan Hugill is expected to step in and partner Sam Nombe, who has been in great form, scoring in each of the Millers' last three matches.

Further attacking options include Mallik Wilks, who scored his second goal of the season in their last outing, while the midfield trio of Joe Powell, Christ Tiehi, and Hakeem Odoffin are likely to continue in front of a back four.

Rotherham United possible XI: Dawson; Rafferty, Humphreys, McCart, James; Powell, Tiehi, Odoffin; Wilks; Hugill, Nombe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dawson, Phillips Defenders: Rafferty, Bramall, Raggett, James, Jules, Odofin, McCart, Hull Midfielders: Kelly, Powell, Green, Wilks, MacDonald, McWilliams, Tiehi, Hatton, Richardson, Duncan Forwards: Nombe, Clarke-Harris, Hugill, Esapa Osong, Hungbo, Holmes

Wrexham team news

As for the visitors, they might retain the same lineup that secured a win over Northampton Town before the international break, depending on the fitness of key defender Max Cleworth, who remains sidelined due to an injury.

In Cleworth's absence, Dan Scarr is expected to once again join Thomas O'Connor and Eoghan O'Connell at the heart of the defense, with James McClean and Ryan Barnett providing attacking width in their wing-back roles.

Up front, Ollie Palmer and Jack Marriott—the team's leading scorer with five goals this season will likely continue their strike partnership, although they face competition from Steven Fletcher and Paul Mullin. Midfielder Oliver Rathbone, who switched from Rotherham to Wrexham over the summer, will be pushing for a starting spot in the center of the park, competing against George Dobson, Andy Cannon, and Elliott Lee, who have been favored in that area recently.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, O'Connor, O'Connell, Scarr, McClean; Dobson, Lee, Cannon; Palmer, Marriott

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, O'Connell, O'Connor, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Evans, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Faal, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

