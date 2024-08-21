How to watch today's River Plate vs Talleres Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Talleres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will look to fend off an early exit from the Copa Libertadores knockout stage as they welcome Talleres on Wednesday for the second leg of their Round of 16 clash at Estadio Monumental.

It was a frustrating first leg for River last week, but in the end, they were rewarded for all their pressure as they managed to breach Talleres' defence just minutes before the end of regulation time, securing a narrow 1-0 victory heading into this make-or-break return leg.

River Plate vs Talleres kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Mâs Monumental

The Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Talleres will be played at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm ET on Wednesday, August 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch River Plate vs Talleres online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Talleres will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

In this crucial match, River Plate are expected to be without Agustin Sant'Anna and Facundo Colidio, both sidelined by knee injuries and Miguel Borja, who is still dealing with a hamstring issue.

Paulo Diaz scored the sole goal just minutes before the final whistle, and Franco Armani had a relatively quiet game, only needing to handle one shot on target to secure a clean sheet.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Simon, Kranevitter, Lanzini; Solari, Bareiro, Echeverri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran Defenders: Boselli, Funes Mori, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Carboni, P. Diaz, Casco, Bustos, Zabala, Pezzella Midfielders: Fonseca, Kranevitter, Meza, Lanzini, Echeverri, Villagra, Fernandez, Pena, Aliendro, Mastantuono, Simon Forwards: Bareiro, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Talleres team news

In the first leg of this matchup, Talleres played without Ruben Botta and Alejandro Martinez, who are both sidelined with unspecified injuries.

Lucas Suarez will also be missing for Talleres Córdoba on Wednesday after he was shown a direct red card in the second half of last week’s game.

Talleres possible XI: Herrera; Benavidez, Catalan, Rodriguez, Riveros; M. Portillo, Moyano; Palacios, Barticciotto, Galarza; Tarragona.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blasquez, Herrera, Morales Defenders: Suarez, Mantilla, Catalan, Rodriguez, Vigo, Riveros, Navarro, Benavidez, Segovia Midfielders: Galarza, Botta, Moyano, Portilla, J. Portillo, Albarracin, Esquivel Forwards: Girotti, Bou, Depietri, Martinez, Ruiz Rodriguez, Romero, Sosa, Tarragona, Barticciotto, Palacios

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/08/24 Talleres 0-1 River Plate Supercopa Internacional 03/03/24 Talleres 2-2 River Plate Copa de la Liga Profesional 09/10/23 River Plate 1-0 Talleres Copa Argentina 21/07/23 River Plate 0-1 Talleres Liga Profesional de Fútbol 15/05/23 Talleres 2-1 River Plate Liga Profesional de Fútbol

