How to watch today's Real Salt Lake vs Atlas Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Real Salt Lake and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake will kick off their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign on Thursday when they host Mexican side Atlas at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

La Academia clinched a late winner to stun the Houston Dynamo (1-0) over the weekend, while Claret and Cobalt are coming into this contest off the back of a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rapids in their most recent MLS encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Salt Lake vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: America First Field

The Leagues Cup match between Real Salt Lake and Atlas will be played at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on Thursday, August 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Real Salt Lake and Atlas will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

The Leagues Cup opener could be an opportunity for RSL's new signing Lachlan Brook to make his bow for the club. Winger Benji Michel could also be in line to make his first-ever start in Thursday's curtain-raiser.

Real Salt Lake is facing several injury challenges as they prepare for their upcoming match. Alexandros Katranis is unavailable due to a knock, while Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva are both sidelined with hamstring injuries.

The team will also miss Pablo Ruiz and Kevin Bonilla for the remainder of the season, with Ruiz suffering from a torn ACL and Bonilla dealing with a knee injury. Additionally, their leading scorer, Chicho Arango, who netted 17 goals, will be suspended for violating the league's Anti-Harassment Policy.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: Beavers; Brody, Glad, Vera, Oviedo; Ojeda, Eneli; A. Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Julio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, T. Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Quinton, Farnsworth, T. Silva, Rivera Midfielders: Ojeda, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Moisa, Wellings Forwards: A. Gomez, Bell, Hidalgo, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson, Gozo

Atlas team news

Atlas were without the services of Brian Lozano for their opening match of the tournament as he continued to recover from knee surgery, while Mauro Manotas was sidelined due to an ACL injury.

Leonardo Flores is not expected to return to the lineup for La Furia until at least September as he is dealing with a leg injury.

In their match against the Dynamo, Rivaldo Lozano came on for Luis Reyes with 15 minutes to go and scored the winning goal seven minutes before the final whistle. Camilo Vargas also had a standout performance, making seven saves to secure his third clean sheet in as many appearances during the Leagues Cup group stage.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Zaldivar, G. Aguirre, Mora, Reyes; Rocha, Rios; Murillo, Marquez, Fulgencio; E. Aguirre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez Defenders: Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, G. Aguirre, Dominguez, Reyes, J. Lozano, Robles, Doria Midfielders: Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Solari, Rocha, Bass Forwards: Durdevic, E. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/09/22 Real Salt Lake 1-2 Atlas Club Friendly

Useful links