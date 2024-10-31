+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Racing Club v Athletico Paranaense - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2024Getty Images Sport
Copa Sudamericana
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Racing vs Corinthians Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Racing Club and Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Either Racing Club or Corinthians will secure a spot in the Copa Sudamericana final for the first time as they clash in the second leg of their matchup on Thursday at Estadio Presidente Peron in Argentina.

The first leg of their encounter last week was an exciting affair, ending in a 2-2 stalemate, setting the stage for an intense showdown this Thursday. Following that spirited contest, Racing finds themselves in a favourable position to reach the final for the first time in the club's history.

It's been just over a year since Corinthians were ousted in the semi-finals of this competition by Fortaleza (losing 3-1 on aggregate), and they have a chance to redeem themselves on Thursday. Timao has yet to triumph in a semi-final fixture in this tournament, but a win this week will secure them a place in the final for the first time.

Ramon Díaz's squad has claimed victory in their last three Sudamericana matches on the road, recently avenging their earlier loss in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win against Fortaleza, advancing with an impressive 5-0 aggregate score. The Sao Paulo club is currently enjoying a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, most recently securing a 1-0 victory at Cuiaba in Brasileirão action on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing Club vs Corinthians online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Racing Club and Corinthians will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Racing Club vs Corinthians kick-off time

Date:Thursday, October 31, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Presidente Perón

The Copa Sudamericana match between Racing Club and Corinthians will be played at the Estadio Presidente Perón in Avellaneda, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, October 31, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Racing Club team news

A sprained ankle is expected to keep Roger Martínez on the sidelines for this match with Racing Club. In his absence, Agustin Garcia Basso and Maximiliano Salas were the fresh faces in the starting lineup for the first leg of this semi-final tie.

Salas gave his team an early advantage, scoring just six minutes into the match, while Gaston Martirena later found the back of the net to level the score, bringing the tie to a 2-2 draw.

Racing Club possible XI: Arias; Martirena, Di Cesare, Sosa, Garcia Basso, Rojas; Quintero, Zuculini, Rodriguez, Salas; A. Martinez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Leon, Cambeses, Arias, Gomez
Defenders:Garcia Basso, Colombo, Martirena, Elordi, Conti, Rojas, Sigali, Quiros, Mura, Escudero
Midfielders:Nardoni, Quintero, Acavedo, Sosa, Barrios, Rodriguez, Vera, Almendra, Zuculini, Bergara, Torres
Forwards:Salas, A. Martinez, Vietto, Carbonero, Urzi, Solari, Degregorio

Corinthians team news

Corinthians will be missing the services of Ruan Oliveira due to an ACL injury, while Diego Palacios is struggling with a sore knee. Ryan is managing an ankle issue, and Hector will be sidelined for the remainder of the season because of a sprained knee.

In the first leg, Yuri Alberto scored twice for the Brazilians, bringing his tally in the competition to eight goals—just one behind Adrian Martínez of Racing, who leads with nine.

Corinthians possible XI: Souza; Fagner, Ramalho, Caca, Bidu; Carrillo, Bidon, Coronado; Garro; Alberto, Depay

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Souza, Donelli
Defenders:Matheuzinho, Torres, Caetano, Ramalho, Palacios, G. Henrique, Bidu, Fagner, Caca, Mana, Hugo
Midfielders:Maycon, Charles, Garro, Raniele, Bidon, Araujo, Martinez, Coronado, Sanatana
Forwards:Alberto, Romero, P. Henrique, Giovane, Carillo, Pedro Raul, Hernandez, Kayke, Magno, Depay

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
10/25/24Corinthians 2-2 Racing ClubCONMEBOL Sudamericana
02/28/19Racing Club 1 (4) - 1 (5) CorinthiansCONMEBOL Sudamericana
02/15/19Corinthians 1-1 Racing ClubCONMEBOL Sudamericana
09/21/17Racing Club 0-0 CorinthiansCONMEBOL Sudamericana
09/14/17Corinthians 1-0 Racing ClubCONMEBOL Sudamericana

Useful links

