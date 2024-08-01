How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Portland Timbers will look to seal a place in the knockout round of the 2024 Leagues Cup with a win on Thursday against the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park.

It will be the Burgundy Boys' first match of the campaign, having won their previous MLS match 3-2 against Real Salt Lake, while Portland rallied from behind to win their Leagues Cup opener 2-1 over Club Leon.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Thursday, August 1, 2024, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including Apple TV. Refer to the table above for the full list of streaming options.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

In their Leagues Cup debut, Portland welcomed back midfielder David Ayala, who had been sidelined with an injury sustained in early July against Nashville SC.

Ayala slotted back into the starting lineup, taking the place of Eryk Williamson. Marvin Loria, who has been on the mend from knee surgery for quite some time now, was included in the matchday squad as a substitute, but ultimately did not see any action in the match.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; Mosquera, McGraw, Zuparic, Bravo; Williamson, Chara; Antony, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, Bravo, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes Forwards: Mora, Moreno, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado faces a number of injury concerns heading into their upcoming match. Kevin Cabral, who recently picked up an elbow issue, is doubtful for the game and will undergo an evaluation following Friday's training session.

The club is hopeful that Cabral will only miss one match before making his return after the Olympic break, with Omir Fernandez expected to deputize in his absence.

Defender Jackson Travis is also sidelined, nursing a stress fracture, while Daniel Chacon is unlikely to feature due to a knee problem. The Rapids will also be without Adam Beaudry, who is currently representing the USA at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, and Djordje Mihailovic, who is with the American Olympic team in Paris.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Larraz, Ronan; Fernandez, Bassett, Lewis; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Bandre Defenders: Rosenberry, Vines, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Bombito Midfielders: Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick, Chacon Forwards: Lewis, Navarro, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi, Cabral

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/02/24 Portland Timbers 4-1 Colorado Rapids MLS 24/09/23 Portland Timbers 3-2 Colorado Rapids MLS 13/07/23 Colorado Rapids 0-0 Portland Timbers MLS 26/06/22 Portland Timbers 3-0 Colorado Rapids MLS 01/05/22 Colorado Rapids 2-0 Portland Timbers MLS

